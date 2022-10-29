'I heard a scream': locals speak out after Waterloo murder, as police call for witnesses with knifeman still at large

29 October 2022, 20:09

Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward
Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

Waterloo locals have spoken out after a man was stabbed to death outside a popular bar in the early hours of Saturday morning, with police calling for witnesses to help find the killer, who is still at large.

The man died at around 2am on Saturday after being stabbed on Lower Marsh near the busy central London station, the Metropolitan Police said.

The attack took place outside the Cubana Restaurant, a busy bar a few hundred metres from Waterloo, after an argument.

"I remember hearing a scream," one local man told MyLondon, adding that he did not think much of the noise as the area is always busy.

Another said that they were not surprised by the attack, and was "expecting this to happen sooner or later".

Police continue to call for any witnesses to the argument to come forward to help catch the killer.

Detective chief inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: "A man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and we will do all we can to track down those responsible. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time; they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"While we are still in the very early stages of the investigation, we believe the victim was with a group of friends outside the Cubana Bar when there was some sort of altercation between two groups at around 02:00hrs. After being injured, he then made his way down Lower Marsh Street and onto Frazier Street.

"We know there were a lot of people in the area at the time, either socialising or returning home, or to local hotels, and I'm keen to hear from them about what they might have seen or heard.

"People in the area may have assumed this was just a pub argument, and thought nothing more of it. It may have been something that you thought was insignificant at the time, but it could be vital to our investigation.

“Did you hear raised voices or see the attack take place? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Did you film or photograph the attack? If so, we need to hear from you."

Officers have not named the victim yet, as he has not been formally identified.

