Man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station with knifeman still on the run

A man was stabbed on Frazier Street near Waterloo Station. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A man has died after being stabbed near Waterloo Station in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Lower Marsh at 2.15am on Saturday to reports that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street, just five minutes from the major train station.

London Ambulance Service paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital, but died a short time later, the Met said.

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating and a crime scene is in place.

There have been no arrests.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 718/29Oct, or Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.