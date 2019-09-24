Breaking News

London Assembly Gives Boris Johnson Two Weeks To Address Jennifer Arcuri Claims

The London Assembly has written to the Prime Minister today to ask for clarification following claims in the Sunday Times newspaper.

The letter from Len Duvall, who is the Chair of the London Assembly GLA Oversight Committee, gives Boris Johnson 14 days to address a potential conflict of interest with an entrepreneur.

He has until 7th October.

The oversight committee then has the legal power to summon Boris Johnson to give evidence in person if he fails to respond to the letter's request.

The article, in the Sunday Times, claimed Jennifer Arcuri joined Mr Johnson on international trips and received thousands of pounds of grants.

City Hall confirmed she joined Boris Johnson on a trade trip to Malaysia in November 2014, a trip to New York in February 2015, and a third trip to Tel Aviv in November 2015.

The letter, sent today, demands "details and a timeline of all contact with Jennifer Arcuri including social, personal and professional during his period of office as Mayor of London".

It also calls for "an explanation of how that alleged personal relationship was disclosed and taken into account in any and all dealings with the GLA and other parts of the GLA family."

Boris Johnson has insisted that "everything was done entirely in the proper way."