London Bridge: Eyewitness tells LBC what happened during incident

29 November 2019, 14:53 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:35

An eye witness on London Bridge tells LBC what happened after he heard multiple gun shots and was evacuated from the area.

The caller Dan was walking towards the north side of London Bridge when he was told to turn back.

He then heard six or seven bangs initially fired which he believed to be the gun shots.

It has been reported that armed policeman shot and killed a man.

The Metropolitan police has released an announcement:

"Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and City of London Police.

A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

