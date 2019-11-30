London Bridge hero grabbed 5ft narwhal tusk from wall to confront attacker

London Bridge hero grabbed 5ft narwhal tusk from wall to confront attacker. Picture: LBC

A brave bystander who was at Fishmongers' Hall took a 5ft narwhal tusk from a wall and went out to confront the London Bridge attacker.

The man, who has not been identified, was attending a 'Learning Together' conference when the attack broke out.

He then, according to reports, pulled a narwhal tusk from a wall and used it to fend off the attacker.

Amy Coop, who was also at the event, said on Twitter: "A guy who was with us at Fishmongers Hall took a 5' narwhal tusk from the wall and went out to confront the attacker.

You can see him standing over the man (with what looks like a white pole) in the video. We were trying to help victims inside but that man's a hero."

Police were called to London Bridge just before 2.00pm on Friday.

The attack is thought to have begun inside Fishermans' Hall, police said, before the suspect left the building and headed towards London Bridge.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed two people, a man and a woman, have died as a result of the attack.