London Bridge hero grabbed 5ft narwhal tusk from wall to confront attacker

30 November 2019, 07:23

London Bridge hero grabbed 5ft narwhal tusk from wall to confront attacker
London Bridge hero grabbed 5ft narwhal tusk from wall to confront attacker. Picture: LBC

A brave bystander who was at Fishmongers' Hall took a 5ft narwhal tusk from a wall and went out to confront the London Bridge attacker.

The man, who has not been identified, was attending a 'Learning Together' conference when the attack broke out.

He then, according to reports, pulled a narwhal tusk from a wall and used it to fend off the attacker.

Amy Coop, who was also at the event, said on Twitter: "A guy who was with us at Fishmongers Hall took a 5' narwhal tusk from the wall and went out to confront the attacker. 

You can see him standing over the man (with what looks like a white pole) in the video. We were trying to help victims inside but that man's a hero."

Police were called to London Bridge just before 2.00pm on Friday.

The attack is thought to have begun inside Fishermans' Hall, police said, before the suspect left the building and headed towards London Bridge.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed two people, a man and a woman, have died as a result of the attack.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

What I've learned about Boris Johnson since we first met 30 years ago

London Bridge killer Usman Khan was convicted terrorist recently freed from jail

How UK's elite police officers respond to terror attacks

Drone users must now register and complete theory test

The Hague: Three children injured in shopping street stabbing

The News Explained

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant
Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party