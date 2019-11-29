Breaking News

London Bridge: Police investigate "terror" incident after man shot by police

29 November 2019, 15:04 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:32

A Met Police officer told the public to get off London Bridge
A Met Police officer told the public to get off London Bridge. Picture: PA

A man has been detained by the Metropolitan Police after one man was shot by officers at London Bridge.

The Met say they are treating it as a terror-incident and warned anyone near the scene to follow the directions of any officer on the ground.

It's understood several people have been injured.

The Met Police wrote on Twitter: "Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and City of London Police.

"A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.

"At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.

"One man has been shot by police."

City of London Police added: "Please avoid the area at this current time."

Police at the scene at London Bridge
Police at the scene at London Bridge. Picture: Ewan Quayle

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that they are responding to the incident.

They tweeted: "We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge."

London Bridge eyewitness tells LBC what he saw and heard
London Bridge eyewitness tells LBC what he saw and heard. Picture: Twitter: @g_bertucci
One onlooker caught the incident at London Bridge
One onlooker caught the incident at London Bridge. Picture: Twitter | @ZackShoots

An eyewitness who was walking across the bridge at the time told LBC that he was told by police to turn around and leave as quickly as possible.

"Within about 10 seconds, at first we heard a few bangs, you'd think it was a car backfiring, but there were about six or seven which could only be one thing.

"Then we heard a couple of other loud bangs that didn't sound like shots but were a bit louder.

"Everyone started panicking then."

This story is being updated.

