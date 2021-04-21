Breaking News

London Bridge station reopened after officers investigate suspicious item on train

21 April 2021, 13:22 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 13:56

London Bridge station was closed after officers examined a 'suspicious item'
London Bridge station was closed after officers examined a 'suspicious item'. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Police were sent to London Bridge station following reports of a "suspicious item" on board a train earlier.

The station was evacuated and closed as a precaution as officers assessed the item, the British Transport Police (BTP) added.

Trains were scheduled not to stop there, but the station has since reopened, the BTP said.

A BTP spokesman said: "Specialist officers assessed the item and it was deemed to be non suspicious. The station has now reopened as a result."

