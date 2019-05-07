London Bridge Terror Attack: Eight People Killed In Ten Minutes Inquest Hears

The attack in June 2017 killed eight people. Picture: PA

Eight people were killed and 48 more were seriously injured in less than 10 minutes of "high and terrible drama" during the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack, the chief coroner has said.

Mark Lucraft QC opened the eight week long inquiry at the Old Bailey by expressing his condolences to the families of the eight victims of the 2017 attack.

Mr Lurcraft said: "The lives of many people were torn apart by what took place in less than 10 minutes of high and terrible drama."

Praising the response of the public and emergency services the senior coroner said: "It is important to acknowledge that many lives were saved by the rapid response of members of the public and members of the emergency services.

"A number of those were eyewitnesses to the unfolding drama and will give evidence of what they saw."

Mr Lucraft QC told the court that he hoped the inquest would answer the "obvious and understandable questions" of the relatives of those who died and give the bereaved families some comfort.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu and the Commissioner of City of London Police Ian Dyson joined the families in standing for one minute's silence.

The coroner will also consider the deaths of the three men behind it.

The inquiry is due to last three months.