London Bridge Terror Attack: Eight People Killed In Ten Minutes Inquest Hears

7 May 2019, 12:04 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 12:07

The attack in June 2017 killed eight people.
The attack in June 2017 killed eight people. Picture: PA

Eight people were killed and 48 more were seriously injured in less than 10 minutes of "high and terrible drama" during the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack, the chief coroner has said.

Mark Lucraft QC opened the eight week long inquiry at the Old Bailey by expressing his condolences to the families of the eight victims of the 2017 attack.

Mr Lurcraft said: "The lives of many people were torn apart by what took place in less than 10 minutes of high and terrible drama."

Praising the response of the public and emergency services the senior coroner said: "It is important to acknowledge that many lives were saved by the rapid response of members of the public and members of the emergency services.

"A number of those were eyewitnesses to the unfolding drama and will give evidence of what they saw."

Mr Lucraft QC told the court that he hoped the inquest would answer the "obvious and understandable questions" of the relatives of those who died and give the bereaved families some comfort.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu and the Commissioner of City of London Police Ian Dyson joined the families in standing for one minute's silence.

The coroner will also consider the deaths of the three men behind it.

The inquiry is due to last three months.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Nurse's London marathon record reinstated as 'outdated' uniform rule axed

American Airlines flight attendant fined for being over alcohol limit before take-off

Brexit: Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU should have countered Leave 'lies'

'I love him. He's innocent' - Pamela Anderson visits Julian Assange in prison

British soldier killed by elephant in anti-poaching operation in Malawi

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?