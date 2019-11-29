London Bridge terror attacker 'known to authorities and had links to terror groups'

Police officers on London Bridge and the view of the incident from an office building. Picture: PA / Tim Shipman

The London Bridge terror attacker who stabbed two people before being shot dead by police was allegedly known to authorities and had connections to Islamist terror groups.

The knife-wielding man, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was killed on the central London crossing on Friday afternoon in full view of horrified onlookers.

Five people were stabbed in total, with the other three remaining in hospital – one in a critical but stable condition.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deaths were heartbreaking and hinted the suspect had previously been convicted of terror offences.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the attack started at nearby Fishmonger's Hall, an events space on the north side of the bridge.

She added: "I also want to thank the members of the public who have helped, either by showing extraordinary courage by stepping in to tackle this attacker or by following the instructions they have subsequently been given by officers at the scene and in the area."

According to The Times, the attacker had been released from jail a year ago after he agreed to wear an electronic tag and have his movements monitored.

The paper said he was attending a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation being held at Fishmongers' Hall and "threatened to blow up" the building.

Police officers work behind a cordon on the south side of London Bridge. Picture: PA

A security source confirmed he was known to police and had connections to Islamist terror groups.

Speaking before chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra, Mr Johnson said he had "long argued" that it is a "mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists, that I think the public will want to see".

The Prime Minister also praised members of the public "for their immense bravery" after it emerged bystanders helped tackle the suspect to the ground and disarm him.

Several people were stabbed by the knifeman before he was stopped in his tracks on London Bridge, which was the scene of the bloody massacre in summer 2017 where eight people were killed and 48 seriously injured.

Please read my updated statement on the terror attack at London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/HdSsOtmBIR — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 29, 2019

Footage on social media showed one man being urged to move away by armed officers before the suspect was shot at point-blank range, as another bystander - understood to be a plain clothes officer - could be seen carrying a large knife from the scene.

Another video appeared to show a person on a stretcher, surrounded by emergency services staff and vehicles, being given CPR by responders following the attack.

The members of the public who intervened have been widely praised, with mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailing their "breathtaking heroism".

Witnesses said the suspect appeared to be wearing a suicide vest but Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said the vest was a fake.

He said police were called at around 2pm on Friday to a stabbing "at a premises near London Bridge".

After being shot, the suspect in Friday's attack raised his arms towards his head before lying still. A second knife could be seen on the ground near his body.

Mr Basu told reporters: "A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene."

The London Ambulance Service declared it a major incident and one picture on social media appeared to show a body covered with a blanket.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog said it has launched an investigation into the police shooting of the London Bridge attacker which is standard for such incidents.