London Bridge: Video shows members of the public tackling terrorist to the ground

29 November 2019, 15:43 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 16:25

A video has emerged showing members of the public tackling a man to the ground in the incident at London Bridge.

The footage, seemingly taken from the top of a double-decker bus appears to show civilians jumping over the barrier to hold the man down.

A man can be seen taking a large knife away from the incident.

The Met Police have confirmed that one man has been shot by police and they are treating it as terror-related.

They confirmed that a number of people have been stabbed.

A civilian holds a knife picked up from the incident
A civilian holds a knife picked up from the incident. Picture: Twitter

LBC listeners described hearing gunshots and one man said he saw a man shot by officers.

An eyewitness who was walking across the bridge at the time told LBC that he was told by police to turn around and leave as quickly as possible.

He said: "Within about 10 seconds, at first we heard a few bangs, you'd think it was a car backfiring, but there were about six or seven which could only be one thing.

"Then we heard a couple of other loud bangs that didn't sound like shots but were a bit louder."Everyone started panicking then."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

London Bridge: Heroism of passers-by who stopped 'attacker'

David Pemsel: Premier League chief quits before he begins role

London Bridge terror attack: Witnesses 'ran like hell' after gunshots

London Bridge terror attack: Several injuries after stabbings

Iraq's prime minister to resign after day of deadly violence

The News Explained

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant
Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party