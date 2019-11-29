London Bridge: Video shows members of the public tackling terrorist to the ground

A video has emerged showing members of the public tackling a man to the ground in the incident at London Bridge.

The footage, seemingly taken from the top of a double-decker bus appears to show civilians jumping over the barrier to hold the man down.

A man can be seen taking a large knife away from the incident.

The Met Police have confirmed that one man has been shot by police and they are treating it as terror-related.

They confirmed that a number of people have been stabbed.

A civilian holds a knife picked up from the incident. Picture: Twitter

LBC listeners described hearing gunshots and one man said he saw a man shot by officers.

An eyewitness who was walking across the bridge at the time told LBC that he was told by police to turn around and leave as quickly as possible.

He said: "Within about 10 seconds, at first we heard a few bangs, you'd think it was a car backfiring, but there were about six or seven which could only be one thing.

"Then we heard a couple of other loud bangs that didn't sound like shots but were a bit louder."Everyone started panicking then."