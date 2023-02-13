Breaking News

London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise as Abellio shakes on 'greatly improved' deal

By Danielle DeWolfe

London bus drivers employed by Abellio have accepted an 18% pay rise following ongoing strike action and disputes over pay.

Under the new deal that's been tabled, drivers with over two years' service will now be paid 18 pounds an hour.

The increase equates to a pay rise of 18% on the basic rate, the Unite union has said.

The long running industrial dispute involving over 1,800 bus drivers employed by Abellio specifically in London has now ended following what Unite call a "greatly improved" pay offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.

“Unite’s constant focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of our members is continuing to deliver increased pay awards for workers.”

The deal includes increases to all rates including overtime and rest day working, says Unite.

They added that negotiations over recent weeks "also saw an increase to the rate for new starters" and "increased rates for Saturday/Sunday working".

Unite also highlighted that one of their reps had been reinstated after they had initially been dismissed on what the union called "trumped up charges".

The union had made clear during negotiations that there would be no resolution to the dispute without the reinstatement of the representative in question.

Unite regional officer Guy Langston, said: “This pay deal could not have been secured without the hard work of Unite’s reps and the commitment of its members. Unite will be looking to build on its increased industrial strength in future pay negotiations.

"The pay victory at Abellio is a further example of why those wanting better wages and working conditions should join Unite and get their colleagues to join as well.”