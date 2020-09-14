Breaking News

London City Airport cutting up to 239 jobs in 'crucial restructuring plans'

14 September 2020, 11:30 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 11:42

London City Airport said the restructuring could affect 35% of roles
London City Airport said the restructuring could affect 35% of roles. Picture: PA

By Megan White

London City Airport has announced it is cutting up to 239 jobs as part of "crucial restructuring plans".

The restructuring could affect 35% of roles across the organisation.

A consultation has begun with staff on ways of reducing costs, including through voluntary redundancy.

The airport suspended commercial flights at the height of the pandemic on March 25, and passenger numbers have remained well below 2019 levels since flights resumed on June 21.

Chief executive Robert Sinclair said: "It is with huge regret that we are announcing this restructuring programme today and our thoughts are with all of our highly valued staff and their families.

"The aviation sector is in the throes of the biggest downturn it has ever experienced as a result of the pandemic. We have held off looking at job losses for as long as possible, but sadly we are not immune from the devastating impact of this virus.

"Our focus in the coming weeks is to help all staff through this exceptionally difficult period. We are committed to playing our part in rebuilding a stronger local and national economy once the worst of the downturn passes and believe that the difficult decisions we are taking now will enable the airport to bounce back in a better shape when growth returns."

More to follow...

