Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled

Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel. Picture: Alamy/London Euston

By Will Taylor

Severe disruption out of London Euston has ruined travel plans after a tree fell onto overhead wires - and left crowds heading to Cop26 climate talks using domestic flights instead.

National Rail said services are affected between Rugby and the station, meaning cancellations or revised trains are to be expected and customers are advised not to travel for the rest of Sunday.

The disruption is due until the end of the day, and tickets will be valid for travel on Monday.

The tree's toppling follows severe weather in parts of the country, with the Met Office issuing warnings on Saturday.

It has led to some people travelling to the Cop26 talks this week stranded in the capital – leading some to note the irony of an environmental accident disrupting a vital climate event.

Reuters said one of its reporters, whose train to the conference was cancelled, said many passengers were booking domestic flights up to Glasgow - despite the mode of travel being singled out for its emissions.

🦺We’re on site near #LongBuckby where a tree has fallen onto overhead wires



❌🚆Severe disruption between #Euston & #Rugby is ongoing



🛠We’re working on a plan to remove the tree & then fully assess the damage so we can plan a repair



📲Please check https://t.co/m0S5uRmTGP https://t.co/CHDMJrh0Lj — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) October 31, 2021

London Euston tweeted footage of people waiting in front of departure boards.

Its account said: "We're on site near #LongBuckby where a tree has fallen onto overhead wires.

"Severe disruption between #Euston & #Rugby is ongoing.

"We're working on a plan to remove the tree & then fully assess the damage so we can plan a repair."