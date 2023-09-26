London's firearms police 'will hand in guns if officer accused of murdering Chris Kaba loses anonymity'

A murder charge over Chris Kaba has been levied against a firearms officer. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Firearms officers in the Metropolitan Police will turn in their guns if their colleague accused of murdering Chris Kaba is identified, one of their members has said.

The charge against the officer, identified only as NX121 after a judge granted an anonymity order, led to the force calling in the army after some in the armed police turned in their weapons.

But that order could be lifted at an Old Bailey hearing next month, exposing him as part of a unit that prizes keeping their officers' identities out of the public eye.

"The anonymity hearing will determine what happens. If he loses his anonymity, then serious questions will be asked," one serving firearms officer told Sky News.

"I haven't handed my firearm in yet, but I would if that happens - and there are many others that would do the same."

The hearing is due to go ahead on October 4.

Firearms officers could down guns en masse if their colleague accused of murder is named. Picture: Alamy

Kaba was killed by a single shot through the windscreen of his car after police blocked him in in Streatham Hill, south London.

The Audi had been linked to an incident involving a gun earlier that day in September.

The father-to-be's death sparked protests against the police as his family called for justice.

But police launched their own protest after the Crown Prosecution Services approved a murder charge against the officer.

It led to the Met calling in support from the armed forces in case of a terror attack.

Suella Braverman backed those she said were on "reflective leave".

Chris Kaba was shot dead by a firearms officer in Streatham Hill. Picture: Alamy

"Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them," the home secretary said.

"That’s why I have launched a review to ensure they have the confidence to do their jobs while protecting us all."

Sir Mark Rowley, the commissioner of the Met, said there were "significantly" fewer numbers of firearms officers available.

He said they were "extremely anxious" about the Kaba shooting fallout and admitted a lot of it was driven by concerned families of the capital's gun cops.