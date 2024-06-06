London flat advert written from the perspective of cats and offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral

6 June 2024, 11:27 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 11:38

London flat advert written from the perspective of cats offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral
London flat advert written from the perspective of cats offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral. Picture: Alamy/Spareroom

By Christian Oliver

If you thought the London rental market could not get more perplexing, two cats appear to have gained some computer skills and are advertising a £1,000pm sublet for their living room.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two cats, from Kensal Rise, are advertising the room in the one-bedroom flat on Spareroom, and are understandably requiring any applicants to be an "animal lover".

The listing said: “We are a couple of Siamese cats that live in a large one bedroom ground floor flat with a private garden on a quiet street in a great location.

“We live with a lovely couple of humans who take care of us, they think the place is theirs, but it’s ours 😺”

The post has been mercilessly mocked online after going viral with one user concluding from the cats' offer: "The London rental scene is the wild west".

Your potential landlords: File image of two siamese cats
Your potential landlords: File image of two siamese cats. Picture: Alamy

Read More: World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

Read More: XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

The feline landlord describes the flat as a "very large room with high ceilings, which we love to lounge around".

The room has a single bed with two facing sofas. One of the couches also opens into a double, the cats explained.

“You even have a desk in the corner if you do some work from home.”

The cats continue to explain that their human owners rarely use the communal space - adding that the "female human is not around much so it’s just us and the male".

“Aside from watering the plants he never goes into the living room, so we thought we’d rent it out on a room-only basis.”

The room also comes with access to a kitchen, dining room, and back garden. Two cats can be seen in one of the images demonstrating the outdoor area.

The main requirement is that any potential tenant be "cool to share with us cats".

It comes amid growing horror at the state of the rental market, particularly in major UK cities such as London and Manchester.

Figures show that the average rent in London is now £2,119 per month, a 6.4% growth compared with the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the average rent across the country is now £1,220 per month after an 8.3% growth in the last year.

There are fears that rising rents are pushing prospective tenants into compromising situations in a bid to keep their monthly outgoing down, with particular concern for the state of some London properties.

It comes after one listing earlier this year required daily babysitting as one of the conditions of renting a room for £400 a month in south London.

The listing stated that an Italian family were looking for a live-in tenant to babysit their "very sweet" children at their Clapham property for three hours a day from Monday to Friday.

So if you're a cat lover, it might be worth taking the felines' offer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony near Colleville-sur-Mer

11 US veterans given Legion of Honour by French president on D-Day anniversary

Hunger Games (Alamy/PA)

Suzanne Collins announces release of a new Hunger Games novel next year

Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Breaking
Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United

Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United

US Army Staff Sergeant Gordon Black in a courtroom in Vladivostok

Russian court begins trial of US soldier arrested on theft charges

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Firefighters stand by two trains that collided in Pardubice

Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as Zelensky joins D-Day events in France

A student holds a placard as she chants slogans

Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

400 British, Belgian, Canadian and US paratroopers jump to commemorate the contribution of airborne forces on D-Day

Moment British paras are made to show their passports to French officials after D-Day jump into Normandy

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Charles and Camilla at the UK's national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France.

'Our gratitude is unfailing': King Charles pays tribute to 'remarkable war-time generation' in D-Day 80 memorial speech

Putin warned Russia could provide long-range weapons to attack the West

Putin warns he will send allies long-range missiles in striking distance of West after weapons sent to Ukraine

The rescue vessels at the scene in the English Channel

Major rescue operation under way after dinghy ‘carrying 80 migrants’ capsizes in the English Channel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eight heartbreaking epitaphs remembering soldiers who died in the D-Day landings have been shared

Eight poignant epitaphs remembering brave soldiers who died in the D-Day landings 80 years on
Mount Ibu spews volcanic materials during an eruption on Halmahera Island

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts three times, spewing lava and clouds of grey ash

Geert Wilders of the PVV casts his ballot for the European election

Netherlands kicks off four days of European Union elections across 27 nations

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed
The launch of a Palestine missile from a rebel-controlled area of Yemen

Houthi rebels unveil solid-fuel missile that resembles Iranian hypersonic weapon

Mel Stride told LBC 'the remarks were unacceptable' but didn't say whether the Tories would return the cash

DWP boss Mel Stride won't say whether Frank Hester's donations will be returned - as Tories accept another £5m
King Charles at the D-Day commemoration event

LIVE: Royals and PM in Normandy to commemorate D-day

A military piper played a lament at sea at the exact moment the beach invasion began

Lest we forget: Military piper pays tribute to fallen soldiers to mark beginning of 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
Ms Abbott said the latest donation was “an insult to me and all black women."

General Election LIVE: Abbott donor row resurfaces, as Greens pitch new health plan

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates died at the scene of the attacks

Killers and domestic abusers face tougher sentences as Tories pledge overhaul of homicide laws

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle
The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit