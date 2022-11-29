Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence

29 November 2022, 12:02

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire
Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A young family lost priceless mementos belonging to a murdered relative after a stray firework set off by rowdy teenagers completely gutted their flat.

Ricky Miller, his wife Natasha and their children Tristan and Imdina are staying in a cramped Travelodge after the firework destroyed their council flat in Roehampton on Saturday, November 12.

“We’re just devastated,” Ricky said. “We’ve been left with nothing.”

They lost private papers and belongings of Ricky’s brother Gary, who was killed in 2000 aged just 21, as well as a dartboard that Ricky began playing with to keep busy after Gary’s death.

The gutted interior of the couple's flat
The gutted interior of the couple's flat. Picture: Supplies

Holding back tears, he told LBC: “My dartboard meant a lot to me when I was a young man.

“When I moved out of home, not long after my brother was killed, I used to suffer with my health a lot - mental health and physical health.

“And I used to play darts on my own. I was very lonely and I was on my own at the time. And I'd just play and I'd try to beat my own scores day in, day out. And now that’s gone.

The firework landed on their balcony and ended up destroying the flat
The firework landed on their balcony and ended up destroying the flat. Picture: Supplied

Among the other belongings lost in the flat were the bikes Ricky had got for his children.

“Our daughter was in love with this beautiful pink bike we got her. It had this white trim around the wheels. She's a proper girly girl. It had a little wooden basket on the front. That’s gone too.”

The family moved into the flat, which they described as a “dream” leaving behind a cramped, mouldy flat last October. This year, they will be homeless at Christmas, and will likely still be staying in the Travelodge.

Read more: Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief

The couple will face spending Christmas in a Travelodge
The couple will face spending Christmas in a Travelodge. Picture: Supplied

Their landlords Wandsworth Council offered them an alternative flat right across from their devastated former home, but Ricky said they could not face the constant reminder of the fire.

Works on their home will be going on “indefinitely”, they say the council told them. Ricky and Natasha said there were several empty homes on their mother’s estate, asking why they couldn’t move in there.

Tristan, 4, who has serious health conditions, and Imdina, 7, do not properly understand what has happened, their parents say.

“Tristan keeps on asking me ‘when are we moving back home, Daddy?’,” Ricky said. “I have to tell him that we’re not, but he doesn’t get it.”

The couple lost all of their belongings in the fire
The couple lost all of their belongings in the fire. Picture: Supplied

Police told Ricky and his family that they had closed the case on the firework incident because of a lack of evidence. Ricky said he was disappointed with this and that there were plenty of CCTV cameras around.

The firework landed on their balcony and burned through the glass window, which firefighters told him had “failed”.

The blaze then spread to the inside of the property, destroying everything inside before the fire brigade arrived to put it out.

Luckily for him and his family, they were all out when the terrifying incident took place. Ricky was at a friend’s house and Natasha had taken the children to their grandparents, meaning they were all safe.

“It keeps me up at night thinking ‘what if we had been there? Would we still be alive?’” Ricky said. He added that he now had trouble sleeping and had been off work.

A spokesperson for Wandsworth Council said: “Following the tragic fire… the family has been provided with emergency temporary accommodation. The council has offered alternative accommodation at a property that was in exceptional condition.

“The property is exactly the same composition and size of their [previous] home… and is situated two blocks away… However, given the location, the tenants feels unsafe and have rejected this offer.

“The tenants have been made aware that due to an acute lack of emergency temporary accommodation options at the Councils disposal that a refusal may see that the family have to stay at the Travelodge for an extended period of time.

“The vacant properties… usually require major works and are not ready to let at this time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food

Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Breaking
Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data

Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows

Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief

Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn last month

Elon Musk slams Apple as tech giant 'pulls Twitter ads'

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker

Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died

Die Hard and Top Gun star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66

Wales need a miracle to stop England from going through

England hope to finish strong in Group B's Battle of Britain as Wales need miracle - full guide

The Government has announced it is making amendments to the proposed internet safety laws

Protect children or pay the price, Culture Sec warns social media giants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarah Ferguson (pictured right with Andrew in 2019) is reported to have been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family

Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’
Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads across the capital

Rachael Venables: How I witnessed Just Stop Oil's new tactic and the chaos it caused

Police were filmed walking alongside Just Stop Oil protesters on Monday morning

Hundreds of thousands of police hours spent on Just Stop Oil should've been spent investigating crime, says top Met Cop
The Horniman has handed back its Benin Bronzes

Benin Bronzes: south London museum hands over its looted collection to Nigeria in 'moral and appropriate' step
Police want the public to report corrupt officers like Wayne Couzens (top right) and Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis (bottom right)

'Call us to report corrupt cops', say Met Police bosses, after string of officer scandals

Some 250,000 people saw the Queen lying in state

Westminster Hall floor damaged by 250,000 mourners for the Queen

The man protesting

Rainbow flag-wielding spectator storms pitch in World Cup match to protest Qatar homophobic regime
Sarah Ryan has been told to vacate the home she had lived in with her partner, after he died following a short illness with cancer in August.

Grieving mum and four kids face 'homelessness' before Christmas after partner's sudden death
China is cracking down on protests

China cracks down on Covid lockdown protests, as Sunak warns Beijing poses a 'systemic challenge to the UK'
The incident took place in Wicklow St Lawrence

Police shoot man during raid in sleepy Somerset village

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit