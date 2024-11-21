London lawyer fights for her life and Australian backpacker dies after drinking 'methanol-laced' shots from bar in Laos

(L) British lawyer Simone White, 28, is seriously ill in hospital. (R) Bianca Jones, 19, has become the fourth person to die after consuming alleged 'methanol-laced' drinks in Vang Vieng, Laos. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A British woman is fighting for her life in hospital and an Australian teenager has died after drinking free shots allegedly laced with methanol at a bar in Laos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least four people have died and 11 others are in hospital after they were given the drinks at a bar in Van Vieng, a popular backpacking destination.

Bianca Jones, a 19-year-old Australian backpacker, died in a hospital in Thailand after being evacuated from Laos.

Her friend Holly Bowles, also 19, remains gravely ill in hospital with British lawyer Simone White, 28.

Two Danish women in their 20s and a 56-year-old US citizen had already died.

Ms White, from Orpington in Kent is seriously ill in hospital.

Ms White, from Orpington in Kent is seriously ill in hospital. Picture: Facebook

Her friend, Bethany Clarke, was also taken ill. She wrote on a Laos backpacking Facebook group: “Urgent — please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars. Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

It is not yet known where the contaminated alcohol came from.

Warning: A message posted on the Laos Backpacking facebook group. Picture: Facebook

Ms Jones and Ms Bowles, 19, became unwell while staying at the Nana Backpackers Hostel last week.

Bianca Jones, a 19-year-old Australian backpacker, died in a hospital in Thailand. Picture: Social Media

The hostel's manager told the Associated Press that more than 100 guests received free shots of Lao vodka from their bar on November 12, with no one else reporting health issues.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that it was providing consular assistance to two Australians and their families in Thailand, but couldn't provide further information for privacy reasons.

“Our thoughts are with them at this deeply distressing time,” the office said.

Australian media also reported that two Danish tourists died after consuming tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng at the same time as the Australian women, but further details have not yet emerged.

Denmark's Foreign Ministry said that “two Danish citizens have passed away in Laos' but that it could not provide specifics for 'reasons of confidentiality in personal matters.”