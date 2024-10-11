London New Year’s Eve fireworks tickets to cost up to £50 as ‘premium’ views and ‘tourist tax’ introduced

Tickets for the NYE London fireworks this year will cost as much as £50. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Some tickets for London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display will cost as much as £50 - with an extra fee levied on people from outside the capital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When the tickets go on sale next Friday, standard areas will cost £20 for Londoners and £35 for those who live outside London.

So-called ‘premium’ viewing areas will cost £35 for Londoners and £50 for non-Londoners.

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 18.

Sadiq Khan has decided to adopt a similar approach to major stadium events with higher prices for the best viewing areas.

Read more: Chilling discovery as 'partial remains' of missing British explorer Andrew ‘Sandy’ Irvine found on Everest

Read more: Calling a man 'bald' is sexual harassment, High Court rules

'Premium' viewing areas have also been introduced - which are more expensive. Picture: Alamy

The best views from Victoria Embankment, between Westminster Bridge and Golden Jubilee Footbridge, and from Waterloo Bridge and Westminster Bridge will command the highest price.

Up to four tickets can be bought per person.

Last year all tickets for the event cost £20 - a £5 increase on the year before.

Sadiq Khan said: “Our New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations are renowned across the globe, with many millions watching how our capital welcomes in the new year.

“I’m proud that our spectacular display of fireworks, lighting and music gets better every year, boosting our hospitality and tourism industries and showing why London is the greatest city on Earth.

“The only way to enjoy this fantastic show in person is to buy a ticket, so I urge anyone wanting to attend to secure their tickets as early as possible.”

City Hall said that some ticket prices had been increased to “enhance security and crowd management around the event.”