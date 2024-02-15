Breaking News

London Overground strikes by RMT workers called off for next week following improved pay offer

Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Planned strikes next week by London Overground workers have been called off after a pay offer was improved, the RMT union has announced.

The RMT Union confirmed it had received an improved pay offer, and will hold an online vote for members next week to vote on the proposal.

RMT members working for Arriva Rail London on London Overground had been scheduled to take industrial action on Monday and Tuesday.

Arriva Rail operates the overground service on behalf of TfL

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "London Overground members working for Arriva Rail London have made progress through their determination to take strike action.

"The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum."

