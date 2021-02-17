Three arrested over murder of 18-year-old killed at Parsons Green tube station

17 February 2021, 15:31

Flowers and candles were laid on Ackmar Road on Friday.
Flowers and candles were laid on Ackmar Road on Friday. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a fight near Parsons Green Tube station last Thursday.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at Heathrow Airport, while on Wednesday two other teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were both held at their homes in south west London.

Hani Solomon, from Wandsworth, was fatally killed in a fight on Ackmar Road near Parsons Green in south west London, shortly after 6.40pm.

Two of the attackers were seen fleeing on scooters after the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police subsequently attended a west London hospital after a 23-year-old man self-presented with injuries that were not life threatening.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and was subsequently bailed to return on a date in mid-March. He remains under a police guard in hospital.

A post-mortem carried out on Saturday confirmed Mr Solomon died from a knife injury to the chest.

Hani Solomon died at the scene from stab injuries.
Hani Solomon died at the scene from stab injuries. Picture: Metropolitan Police

More than 50 young people gathered to pay tribute to Mr Solomon on Friday evening.

A crowd of mostly teenagers and young people laid candles and flowers in freezing temperatures to pay respect to their friend who "showed the same love and the same respect for everyone".

Tyrell Logan, 18, said Mr Solomon was his "close friend since primary school" and a "good guy".

"We're all going to be missing a soul that we all need - he's part of the mantelpiece, part of our foundation.

Mourners described Hani Solomon as "one in a million".
Mourners described Hani Solomon as "one in a million". Picture: PA

After laying flowers on Friday, a girl, 18, said: "He honestly was the loveliest boy, so sweet, honest and nice to everyone.

"He was just so popular and well-liked, I'm heartbroken - everyone I know is."

Others described Mr Solomon as "a one in a million guy" while some said he had "many friends".

People gathered to place floral tributes and mourn 18-year-old Hani Solomon.
People gathered to place floral tributes and mourn 18-year-old Hani Solomon. Picture: PA

Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: "These arrests demonstrate the fast-moving nature of this investigation but also the progress my team is making in identifying the persons responsible for the tragic death of Hani Solomon.

"However, I would still like to hear from any witnesses who could help this investigation.

"I am specifically keen to speak to anybody who has information or footage of two males on scooters who were seen riding away from the scene at speed shortly after the attack from Novello Street.

"Something which may seem insignificant to you could be very significant for the investigation, so please let us know about it.

"I can assure those with information that, if you have concerns around contacting us, I will ensure your confidentiality."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 5723/11Feb, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

