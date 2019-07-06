London Pride To Be Biggest And Most Diverse Parade Ever

Pride in London 2017. Picture: Getty

Organisers of Pride in London are anticipating as many as 1.5 million people will turn out to the event on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Huge crowds are expected to join what is expected to be London's biggest and most diverse Pride parade to date, with 600 groups marching through the capital.

Those taking part will celebrate 50 years since the Stonewall riots in New York, said to be the start of the movement for gay rights around the world.

Parade organisers say they are predicting a turn out of as many as 1.5 million people, and have introduced a new World Area at Golden Square in Soho in a bid to increase to visibility of black, Asian and minority ethnic LGMT+ people.

Alison Camps, co-chairman of Pride in London, said: "As we take to the streets of London once again, it's vital that we remember that Pride is not just one day a year - we must fight for the rights of all members of our community all year round.

"In this momentous anniversary year, we must all take stock of how far we've come, and of the contributions and sacrifices made by trans women of colour to get us to where we are today.

"Our main aim is to ensure that everyone who comes to Pride in London has a safe space to celebrate, protest, or mark the occasion however they wish."

Pride Parade In London. Picture: Getty

Met Police Commander Helen Millichap said: "We want Pride to be a friendly and safe event for everyone to enjoy.

"We need the public to help us by taking the usual precautions by remaining vigilant and reporting anything of concern to police officers or stewards at the event.

"As with any large event, the Met's priority is public safety and we are working closely with the organisers in the lead-up to Pride to develop our policing plan."

Several roads have been closed for the parade, which will begin at midday at Portland Place and finish on Whitehall.