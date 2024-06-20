London girls school closed for three days due to 'our intruder' on roof as police say situation still ongoing

An intruder has been on the roof of Sacred Heart High School for three days. Picture: Supplied

By LBC

Students at a west London school have been forced to resort to online lessons after police have failed for three days to remove a man from the roof.

The intruder climbed onto the roof of the school's main building on Monday, according to a letter to parents seen by LBC.

The letter, from the school's headteacher, said the situation was "contained" but "not yet resolved" with specialist negotiators sent to Sacred Heart High School in Hammersmith.

Photos from a student Whatsapp group show a man in a grey sweatshirt and black baseball cap sitting on the roof of the school.

An intruder has been on the roof of Sacred Heart High School since Tuesday, the school says. Picture: Supplied

On Thursday, parents were told the man was still on the roof with the headteacher referring to him as "our intruder."

A frustrated parent told LBC that the entire student body of 1,000 schoolgirls had been left unable to go to school because of one man.

Students are learning online while police try to remove the man from the school. Picture: Supplied

The students at the Catholic comprehensive school in Hammersmith have been learning online for three days as police continue to assess the situation.

In an initial email on Tuesday, school officials instructed families to keep their children home unless sitting their GCSEs or A levels.

Students met school staff at Sacred Heart but did not go inside. They then took the exams at a nearby school and the Hammersmith library.

Sacred Heart is an 11-18 Catholic comprehensive school for girls.

LBC has approached the school for further comment.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at about 21:20hrs on Monday, 17 June to reports of a man on the roof of a school building on Hammersmith Road, W6.

“Officers remain in attendance and continue to engage with the man with the aim of bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

“The school remains closed while the situation is ongoing.”