London tube lines and roads submerged after capital deluged by heavy rain

5 October 2021, 06:35 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 07:04

It comes weeks after Tower Bridge flooded on September 14 after hours of heavy rain
It comes weeks after Tower Bridge flooded on September 14 after hours of heavy rain. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A number of tube lines across London are experiencing delays after a night of heavy rain caused flash flooding in the capital.

The Circle and District Lines are both part suspended due to a signal failure caused by flooding at Gloucester Road, according to the Transport for London (TfL) website.

For both, TfL says tickets are being accepted on London buses.

The Metropolitan Line is also experiencing minor delays due to flooding near Aldgate.

The London Overground is also part suspended, with no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction, due to flooding in the Imperial Wharf area.

The floods have also affected Southern Rail, which tweeted: "Due to flooding at Imperial Wharf, all lines via Shepherds Bush are blocked.

"There is no service between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction / Milton Keynes Central."

The company warned travellers of a half an hour delay to their journey.

There are also problems on London's roads, with videos showing heavy flooding on the A4 in London.

TfL warns of flooding on the A3, A41 and A12.

The M25 is also partially flooded.

Video: Twitter @londonwhispers

Videos on social media also show heavy flooding at Knightsbridge, with vehicles struggling to move through floodwater.

The Met Office said that 35mm of rain fell in St James's Park between midnight and 6am.

London has been hit by multiple flash flooding events over the last few months.

Just weeks ago, the iconic Tower Bridge flooded alongside several Tube stations, causing travel chaos for commuters.

Climate scientists have said there is little doubt that climate change is responsible for the increase in extreme events around the world.

It comes just weeks before Cop26 - the global climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November.

Leaders will be under pressure to up their action on curbing rising temperatures after harrowing warnings from scientists.

When flooding swept the capital over the summer, Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was proof "the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home".

