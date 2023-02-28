London Underground staff to join Tube drivers on budget day walkout

London Underground workers are set to strike on March 15 over pensions, job losses and contracts.
London Underground workers are set to strike on March 15 over pensions, job losses and contracts. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

London Underground workers are set to strike on March 15 over pensions, job losses and contracts.

A walkout by tube drivers represented by the Aslef union on the same day has already been announced, and they will now be joined by members of the RMT.

The industrial action take place on the day chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver his Budget in Parliament, with over 100,000 civil servants also set to strike in a dispute over their pay and pensions.

The following day, other rail workers across the UK will stage their own strikes over conditions and pay.

The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.

RMT General secretary Mick Lynch said Tube workers provided "an essential service to the capital, making sure the city can keep moving and work long hours in demanding roles".

He said they would "never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government's political decision".

Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) Mick Lynch addresses demonstrators during a Right to Strike protest outside Downing Street on January 16, 2023 in London, England.
Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) Mick Lynch addresses demonstrators during a Right to Strike protest outside Downing Street on January 16, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

He added: "In return, they deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions and RMT will fight and tooth nail to make sure that's what they get."

The announcement comes as strikes are planned across the public sector over the coming weeks, with teachers starting three days of walkouts on Tuesday.

There will be further walkouts by teachers, ambulance workers, university staff and junior doctors in March.

Though some nurses are still set to strike, those represented by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have supended their planned industrial action while they hold talks with the government.

