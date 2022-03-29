38,000 households hit by blackouts as fire at substation causes mass power cut in London

29 March 2022, 14:10 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 15:03

The Rotherhithe Tunnel was closed due to the power outage
The Rotherhithe Tunnel was closed due to the power outage. Picture: LFB/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of homes have been left without electricity after a major power cut hit parts of London on Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a substation.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the fire on Castor Lane in Poplar where part of the ground floor of a two-storey electrical substation was alight.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "A 25-metre cordon is in place as a precaution. Around 100 people were evacuated from an adjacent depot and 1,500 students were evacuated from a college at the rear of the substation."

Station Commander Colin Digby, who is at the scene, said: "The fire is causing power outages which could affect around 38,000 customers. 

"The whole of the Docklands Light Railway line is suspended. Blackwall Tunnel and Rotherhithe Tunnel are also closed whilst crews work to make the scene safe.

"The Brigade was called at 1248. Fire crews from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Shadwell and Plaistow fire stations are at the scene."

Read more: Queen's tears for beloved Philip: Emotional Royals say farewell at service

Read more: Met hands out 20 fines for lockdown-breaking Downing St parties but names will stay secret

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

UK Power Networks said there was a power cut affecting the E1 E1W and E14 postcodes, leaving many Londoners unable to work from home, heat food or turn on water pumps.

"Our engineers are working to get the power on as soon as possible," they said on Twitter.

The UK Power Networks website suggests households in Tower Hamlets and Hackney in east London have been hit but some places in south London – including Southwark, Bromley, Bexley and Mitcham – have also reportedly been impacted.

Many of those affected are working from home and reported internet outages, and there were also multiple traffic lights affected and some people said their water had been cut off as a result of some pumps going down.

Whilst one distressed mother wrote: "Please get it back on ASAP I have to walk up a autistic child in a pram up 13 flights of stairs if no lifts still by time he finishes nursery."

Another man posted: "Just walked home from doing a 50 minute Crossfit class at the gym to find there's been a huge power cut in my building... and I live on the 18th floor. I could cry."

UK power networks said it estimated power would return between 3 and 4pm today after the outage last night.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel was closed due to the power failure and the DLR was suspended.

The TFL announced that the DLR said it is suspended due to "fault communications equipment", although they haven't confirmed it this is related to the blackout. 

It said: "Docklands Light Railway: No service while we fix faulty communications equipment. London Underground, Southeastern and C2C accepting tickets via any reasonable route."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The yacht was detained in Canary Wharf

Mystery Russian's £38m superyacht with 'infinite wine cellar' seized in Canary Wharf

Mike Lanigan was found guilty of assault

Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter

Breaking
Max Mosley was found dead in 2021

F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself dead after learning of terminal cancer, inquest hears

P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite

P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite labelled 'most hated man in Britain' by MSPs

The Queen and Charles were pictured in emotional scenes at Philip's memorial service

Queen's tears for beloved Philip: Emotional Royals say farewell at service

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014.

Royal Family share touching montage of Prince Philip ahead of memorial service

The full order of service for today's memorial for Prince Philip

Prince Philip memorial: Order of service in full

The Queen has arrived at the service, walking arm in arm with son Andrew.

Live: Queen arm-in-arm with Andrew as the Royals arrive at Philip's memorial service

The Met Police has confirmed it will be handing out 20 fines initially for lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Met hands out 20 fines for lockdown-breaking Downing St parties but names will stay secret

The Queen was helped to her seat by son Andrew.

Queen stands by Andrew during his final official Royal outing

Delegates at the peace talks in Istanbul, left, have been told advised not to eat, drink or touch anything

Abramovich returns for peace talks as delegates told don't eat, drink or touch anything

Exclusive
Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 says conviction is 'huge injustice'

Exclusive
More than half of all police forces would record a suspected rapist as female

'Putting sex criminals' feelings first': Most police forces record rapists by their chosen gender
Will Smith's mother said his shocking attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars was out of character

'The first time I've ever seen him go off': Will Smith's mum speaks out on Oscars slap

Male patients are being asked if they are pregnant before having scans, it has been reported.

Men asked by some hospital trusts if they are pregnant before having scans

The Queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family and representatives from more than 500 charities at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving.

Prince Philip's final farewell: Queen hopes to join hundreds at poignant memorial service

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital
Yemen rally

Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present

President Erdogan addresses delegates

Ukraine and Russia hold new talks in Turkey aimed at ending fighting
A woman gets a Covid-19 test

Shanghai’s two-phase lockdown tests ‘zero-Covid’ limits

Germany energy talks

Renewable energy chief says climate goals need radical action
India Strike

Protesters march in India’s capital on second day of nationwide strike
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Ukraine ceasefire talks take place as fighting appears at stalemate
Russia Daily Life

Countries should ban use of Russian war symbol ‘Z’ – Ukraine minister
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Solomon Islands PM says no regional risk in China security deal
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

'I was out of line': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for 'embarrassing' Oscars slap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police