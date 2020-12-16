'One in five' suffer from long Covid, ONS estimate

16 December 2020, 11:51

10 percent of respondents still had symptoms after 12 weeks or longer.
10 percent of respondents still had symptoms after 12 weeks or longer. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

One in five people who test positive for Covid-19 have symptoms for longer than 5 weeks, with one in 10 still suffering after 12 weeks, according to new estimates.

In one of the first indications of how widespread so-called ‘long Covid’ is in the UK, the Office for National Statistics have released worrying new figures.

Using a nationally representative sample of the population, the ONS estimated that around 21 percent of respondents who had tested positive for Covid-19 still had symptoms after five weeks.

The most commonly reported symptoms after five weeks were fatigue, a cough or a headache.

Read more: 'Long covid' sufferers tell LBC of battling debilitating symptoms that last for months

Meanwhile, 10 percent of respondents reported having symptoms for 12 weeks or longer.

These estimates are higher than those from a King’s College London study in September, which found that around five percent of people had symptoms continuing for eight weeks or more.

The ONS also estimated that as of late November, around 186,000 people were living in the UK with symptoms that had lasted for five to 12 weeks.

Read more: Half of UK could have to wait until 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine

Read more: Tough Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions come into force across London

The data adds to growing warnings that despite a Covid vaccine being rolled out, the health impacts of coronavirus on the UK population are likely to continue.

In September, speaking on LBC radio, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned: "Long Covid... is prevalent among younger people."

While some people have a mild form of illness from Covid-19, others have been seriously affected with long Covid.

Read more: Long Covid: 'The blood in me feels like it's hot'

Read more: Health researchers issue warning over 'debilitating' effects of long covid

People affected with long-term symptoms have described how they have been previously fit and healthy and now they are confined to a wheelchair.

Breathlessness and fatigue have been reported by long-term sufferers and some have described how doing shopping or climbing stairs can leave them bed-ridden for days.

The ONS noted that their “analysis is very much a work in progress” and will be updating their estimates in 2021 with more data.

The Department for Health has been contacted for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australian Trade Minister Birmingham speaks to reporters

Australia to ask WTO for help in barley row with China

The WHO have called on people to "wear masks and maintain physical distancing" over Christmas.

Wear masks indoors at Christmas to protect family, WHO says

Mark Drakeford broke rank to announce the new measures

Christmas bubbles in Wales reduced to two households before full lockdown
Boris Johson will be facing Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer face off at Prime Minister's Questions
Protesting farmer leaders shout slogans as they sit on a day long hunger strike at the Delhi- Haryana border

India’s top court offers to mediate to end farmers’ protest

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Republican leader seeks to unite party and avoid fight over US election results

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
LBC explains the rules around the current Christmas rules

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

The government is locked in a battle with some councils about keeping schools open

Coronavirus: Will schools in England close early for Christmas?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Royal pair have launched a podcast venture

Harry and Meghan need to 'stop cashing in and drop Royal titles', commentator says
The Government Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Robert Jenrick: Christmas mixing laws unlikely to change but use 'good judgement'
'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller

'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller
Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules

Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules
Jeremy Hunt: Whitty and Vallance need to make call on Christmas household mixing

Jeremy Hunt: Chief scientists need to make call on Christmas relaxation
Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London