'One in five' suffer from long Covid, ONS estimate

10 percent of respondents still had symptoms after 12 weeks or longer. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

One in five people who test positive for Covid-19 have symptoms for longer than 5 weeks, with one in 10 still suffering after 12 weeks, according to new estimates.

In one of the first indications of how widespread so-called ‘long Covid’ is in the UK, the Office for National Statistics have released worrying new figures.

Using a nationally representative sample of the population, the ONS estimated that around 21 percent of respondents who had tested positive for Covid-19 still had symptoms after five weeks.

The most commonly reported symptoms after five weeks were fatigue, a cough or a headache.

Meanwhile, 10 percent of respondents reported having symptoms for 12 weeks or longer.

These estimates are higher than those from a King’s College London study in September, which found that around five percent of people had symptoms continuing for eight weeks or more.

The ONS also estimated that as of late November, around 186,000 people were living in the UK with symptoms that had lasted for five to 12 weeks.

The data adds to growing warnings that despite a Covid vaccine being rolled out, the health impacts of coronavirus on the UK population are likely to continue.

In September, speaking on LBC radio, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned: "Long Covid... is prevalent among younger people."

While some people have a mild form of illness from Covid-19, others have been seriously affected with long Covid.

People affected with long-term symptoms have described how they have been previously fit and healthy and now they are confined to a wheelchair.

Breathlessness and fatigue have been reported by long-term sufferers and some have described how doing shopping or climbing stairs can leave them bed-ridden for days.

The ONS noted that their “analysis is very much a work in progress” and will be updating their estimates in 2021 with more data.

The Department for Health has been contacted for comment.