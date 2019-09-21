Former Deputy Leader Slams 'Perverse' Momentum For Deselecting 'Good' MPs

21 September 2019, 13:43

Lord Hattersley, who served as Deputy Leader of the Labour party for nine years, told LBC that Momentum are trying to kick out 'good' MPs like Harriet Harman and Tom Watson.

Talking to LBC presenter Matt Frei about the attempt to oust Tom Watson earlier today, Lord Hattersley said: "Tom Watson has done a number of things that I regard as brave and admirable and necessary.

"One of them is to try and organise against the deselection of good Labour members of Parliament.

We all know that Momentum is trying to kick out good members of Parliament."

Former Deputy Leader Slams 'Perverse' Momentum For Deselecting 'Good' MPs
Former Deputy Leader Slams 'Perverse' Momentum For Deselecting 'Good' MPs. Picture: PA

He added: "It's for no better reason than that they don't represent the strange, perverse, left-wing views of Momentum."

He explained how Tom Watson has tried to encourage local parties to stick by their MPs.

Lord Hattersley also explained that the Momentum view of politics is unlikely to win an election.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Extinction Rebellion: 91-year-old climate protester arrested near port of Dover

Labour policies drowned out by Momentum plot - and MPs are seething

Hong Kong: Chinese flag burned as protests enter their 16th week

Man who proposed to girlfriend underwater 'never emerged'

Priest gives Irish PM holy water ahead of Brexit talks with Boris Johnson

The News Explained

Car Free Day is this Sunday 22nd September

London's Car Free Day: Which Roads Are Closed And When Is It? Everything You Need To Know
Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?