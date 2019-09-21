Former Deputy Leader Slams 'Perverse' Momentum For Deselecting 'Good' MPs

Lord Hattersley, who served as Deputy Leader of the Labour party for nine years, told LBC that Momentum are trying to kick out 'good' MPs like Harriet Harman and Tom Watson.

Talking to LBC presenter Matt Frei about the attempt to oust Tom Watson earlier today, Lord Hattersley said: "Tom Watson has done a number of things that I regard as brave and admirable and necessary.

"One of them is to try and organise against the deselection of good Labour members of Parliament.

We all know that Momentum is trying to kick out good members of Parliament."

Former Deputy Leader Slams 'Perverse' Momentum For Deselecting 'Good' MPs. Picture: PA

He added: "It's for no better reason than that they don't represent the strange, perverse, left-wing views of Momentum."

He explained how Tom Watson has tried to encourage local parties to stick by their MPs.

Lord Hattersley also explained that the Momentum view of politics is unlikely to win an election.