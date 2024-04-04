Lottery fraudster who robbed £2.5 million using fake ticket still has stolen money as he is released from prison

4 April 2024, 14:46

Edward Putman
Edward Putman. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A lottery fraudster who robbed £2.5 million using a fake ticket was freed from prison despite not paying all of the money back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Edward Putman was released under crisis plans to free up space in prison, despite still owing £900,000.

He was jailed for nine years for his role in the fraudulent scheme.

He was eventually caught after his co-conspirator, a National Lottery worker, took his own life.

Prosecutors were given the power to acquire his possessions, selling them to raise cash, after he only paid £94,000 voluntarily.

That included his home in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, which sold for £1.2 million.

Edward Putman
Edward Putman. Picture: Alamy

Putman was ordered to pay back around £900,000 but said no.

He was freed under the End of Custody Supervised Licence scheme. Under this scheme, prisoners were to be released up to 18 days before the end of their sentence.

But last month it was announced that inmates could be freed two months early under the scheme.

A source told the Mirror: "Putman showed contempt for the repayment of the cash he stole but was still released early. It’s appalling."

Edward Putman
Edward Putman. Picture: Alamy

Putman had previously been convicted of the rape of a 17-year-old girl in 1993. He served seven years in prison for the offence.

Putman had worked with Giles Knibbs, an employee of Camelot, the company that runs the lottery, to fake a winning ticket in 2009.

The actual winning lottery ticket was never claimed. Putman called Camelot to claim that he had the winning ticket. His claim was accepted, despite the ticket not having a barcode.

Mr Knibbs later committed suicide after rowing with Putman over how to split the winnings, and the plan began to come apart.

A friend of Mr Knibbs said: "Giles is gone and Putman is free – how is that fair? Giles was exploited and took his own life. Now Putman has been freed and has the rest of his life ahead of him.

"They’ve never got to the bottom of what he did with the money. It’s horrific."

Edward Putman
Edward Putman. Picture: Alamy

Addressing the End of Custody Supervised Licence scheme, a Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "We are creating an additional 20,000 prison places – the biggest prison expansion programme since the Victorian era – so we can lock up dangerous offenders for longer.

"Only lower-level offenders who are a matter of days before their automatic release date are being considered for the End of Custody Supervised Licence Scheme and anyone convicted of a sexual, terrorist or serious violent offence is excluded.

"Governors can block the release of any prisoner and those who are released face strict monitoring and can be sent back to prison if they break the rules.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jodie Fitzpatrick, 41, rescued the dog last year after he was abandoned at the seaside

Grandmother, 41, becomes first woman in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new laws

Police have given a 'devastating' update

Police investigating funeral home give 'devastating' update, after removing 35 bodies and ashes

Adrian Schiller has died aged 60

The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies suddenly aged 60

Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005

Robbery mastermind who hid from justice for 17 years found guilty of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky

Somalian refugee 'strangles heavily pregnant girlfriend to death' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

Somalian man 'strangles heavily pregnant girlfriend to death' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

South Africa’s former parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrives at the magistrates' court in Pretoria, South Africa

Former South Africa speaker of parliament arrested on bribery allegations

Two military personnel stand underneath the flags of Nato alliance members during a wreath-laying ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato marks 75th birthday as Russia’s war in Ukraine gnaws at unity

People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Diplomatic crisis erupts between Poland and Israel after aid worker’s death

Luke Fleurs in action during a match between Supersport United and Richards Bay at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, South Africa, on January 22 2023

South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Drivers were caught in huge queues after a nearly 10-mile section of the M25 was closed

Drivers caught in huge M25 delays with section of motorway shut for 'seven hours' after Vauxhall Astra crash

Exclusive
Alan Duncan

Alan Duncan being investigated by Conservative Party after criticising fellow Tories for Israel support

Storm Kathleen is set to hit over the weekend

Storm Kathleen to hit Britain this weekend as 'danger to life' warning issued for 70mph winds and torrential rain

London Underground, London, UK.

Tube strikes called off after talks between union and TfL

A fire engine on fire after Russian drone strikes on a residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia launches deadly drone attack on Kharkiv

Croydon University Hospital

Police officers and patients treated for 'chemical exposure' as woman rushed to hospital after taking poison

A woman's inheritance was seized after being informed she had been overpaid her carer's allowance.

DWP seizes devastated woman’s £16,000 inheritance because she worked at supermarket while caring for mum

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former US president Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in upcoming memoir Citizen

Police are searching for a rapist targeting women in London

Hunt for 'serial rapist': Chilling CCTV shows moment man attacks lone woman as police fear he has struck before
Sir Alan Duncan has called for Lord Polak and Lord Pickles to be "removed from the Lords".

Sir Alan Duncan calls for Lord Polak, Lord Pickles and Tom Tugendhat to face repercussions over support of Israel
A partially collapsed building stands at a titled angle a day after a powerful earthquake struck in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan

Rescuers in Taiwan search for missing as earthquake death toll rises to 10

Two British women have been charged after a global monkey gang involved in torturing the animals was exposed

Two British women charged over monkey torture network where animals are killed for sexual thrills
Thousands of people across the United Kingdom will have access to trials that could revolutionise the diagnosis of Alzheimer's.

Thousands to be offered blood tests for Alzheimer’s in landmark UK trial

Nasa successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid

Nasa's Dart mission to blast asteroid off course created debris that will smash craters into Mars
Footballers affair exposed by Ring doorbell

Premier League star dumped by wife after Ring doorbell exposes affair with glamorous model

Edward Courage (L) pushed two skiers to safety. Pilot Jerome Lovey died in the crash

Courage brewery heir pushes two brothers to safety as helicopter slides off mountain in horror avalanche crash
Higher temperatures and sunny spells have been forecast in parts of the UK.

Exact date temperatures to soar in the UK as warmest weather of the year to see parts of country hotter than Portugal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit