"Loutish Behaviour" Could See Army-Navy Rugby Moved Away From Twickenham

The army won the match for the third year in a row. Picture: PA

The annual Army v Navy rugby match could be set to move after local authorities complained about the behaviour of fans who were "trashing" the local area.

Richmond council said they are seeking a meeting with organisers following the April match.

Council bosses said Twickenham residents had expressed outrage at witnessing scenes of drunken behaviour, urination in gardens, and fans passed out in the streets.

Cllr Gareth Roberts, the leader of the council said: "Unfortunately, in spite of measures taken to mitigate the impact of the match on our residents, such as scheduling an earlier kick-off time, there was no noticeable improvement in behaviour.

"Match attendees now see this event primarily as a drunken, al fresco fancy dress party with the rugby match itself being of secondary importance."

Mr Roberts said Richmond residents have seen their pride and good-will put to the test when they see fans "trashing" their town.

The Lib Dem councillor said authorities have a "long held belief" the event should be rotated through other stadiums.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said it would look at the complaints.

The Met Police said four people were arrested for offences which included assault and public order related matters.

More than 80,000 fans watched the Army beat the Navy with the final score: Army 27 - 11 Navy.