Love Island stars told about Caroline Flack's death ahead of Sunday's finale

Love Island stars have been informed about Caroline Flack's tragic death. Picture: PA

Love Island stars have been told about the tragic death of Caroline Flack ahead of Sunday night's series finale.

This evening's big finale is set to include a moving tribute to the 40-year-old former host, who died by suicide on 15 February.

Yesterday, ITV bosses informed the Islanders off-air about the awful news after previously choosing to keep it from them.

The footage of the stars being told will never be screened.

One couple out of a possible four will be crowned as the winners of Winter Love Island 2020 tonight.

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge are tipped to win the £50,000 prize.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley, Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones, and Ched Uzor and Jess Gale are also in the running.

Laura Whitmore is set to host her first Love Island final, with her boyfriend, and the show's host, Iain Stirling, praising his "incredible" girlfriend ahead of the show.

The stand-up comedian urged his 260,000 followers to "tune in" to see who will be crowned the first champions of winter Love Island.

Big day today. It’s the final of @LoveIsland. I hope you all tune in. The contestants have been amazing this year. So a huge well done to all of them, the team that make the show what it is and of course @thewhitmore for being more incredible than I could have ever imagined. X — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) February 23, 2020

He wrote: "Big day today. It's the final of @LoveIsland. I hope you all tune in.

"The contestants have been amazing this year. So a huge well done to all of them, the team that make the show what it is and of course @thewhitmore for being more incredible than I could have ever imagined."

Whitmore replaced Caroline Flack as host on the current series of Love Island following the late star's arrest on an assault charge.

Flack was found dead at her east London home earlier this month after she took her own life at the age of 40.

The show returned to ITV2 on Monday with a special tribute to Caroline Flack after the broadcaster chose not to air last Sunday's episode.

The programme began with footage of the cliffs and sea as narrator Stirling said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the news that Caroline has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the start of Love Island, and her passion, warmth, and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.

"Like many of you, right now we're all just trying to come to terms with what has happened.

"My only hope is that we are try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the times we had making this show.

"You were a true friend to me.

"I'm gonna miss you, Caz."

Love Island representatives said: "There will be a dedication to Caroline in tonight’s final episode. The Islanders have been informed of the news of Caroline off-camera ahead of the final."

The Love Island final takes place at 9pm on ITV2 on Sunday.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.