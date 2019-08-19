Lucas Dobson: River Stour Search Resumes For Third Day

19 August 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 12:29

More than 100 emergency service workers and 200 volunteers have joined the search.
More than 100 emergency service workers and 200 volunteers have joined the search. Picture: PA

Police say six year old Lucas is unlikely to be found alive after he fell into the river on Saturday.

The search for Lucas Dobson has resumed for a third day this morning.

Lucas fell into the River Stour in Sandwich whilst fishing on Saturday.

Three adults, including his father, jumped into the river to try and save him, but Lucas was swept away by the current.

Search teams, including 100 emergency service workers and 200 volunteers, worked tirelessly across Saturday and Sunday to try and find him.

Specialist diver police, rescue teams in canoes and police sonar equipment have all been employed to try and locate Lucas.

Specialist diving teams have been brought in for the search.
Specialist diving teams have been brought in for the search. Picture: PA

Officers initially believed that Lucas may have been able to pull himself out of the river and save himself.

However, Supt Amanda Tillotson said on Sunday, "obviously as time has gone on, I think it is unlikely, unfortunately."

"But, we will continue to search and obviously I would like to have a positive outcome - I would like to find Lucas."

"We are getting increasingly concerned with the amount of time that has gone on."

Lucas's aunt, Maciee Stanford, thanked people for their support.

"We appreciate everything everyone has done," she said."It's so overwhelming to see our community come together and help us, we could not thank you all enough for everything."

Lucas' mother stated that he "would have been too scared to swim" once he fell into the river.

