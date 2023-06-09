'You are a murderer': Lucy Letby clashes with prosecutor as he accuses her of misleading jury with 'sob story'

9 June 2023, 17:35

Letby denies murdering and attempting to kill babies at hospital
Letby denies murdering and attempting to kill babies at hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Lucy Letby was directly branded a "murderer" by a prosecutor as her cross examination came to an end.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The nurse, who denies murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital, insisted she was not during a tense clash on Friday.

Letby, of Hereford, is alleged to have injected them with air, insulin or milk between June 2015 and June 2016.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC told her she knew she had "killed or grievously injured" the youngsters, which the 33-year-old denied.

He said she had misled jurors with a "sob story", saying she had lost a job she loved.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

She was moved out of the neonatal unit and into clerical work until her arrest two years later on suspicion of harming babies in her care.

Letby had said she felt cut off from her colleagues when she was told she could not talk to them, apart from two nurses and a doctor who prosecutors says she had a "crush" on.

Letby denies the charges against her
Letby denies the charges against her. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson said messages and photos from her phone, along with diary entries after July 2016, show she was not isolated but instead "out drinking with other people from the unit", "peppered with you out socialising" and "drinking fizz, out on the razzle, going to the races".

She insisted she did not stay the night with a married doctor she was accused of having a crush on, with the prosecution claiming she murdered one triplet, Child O, in a bid to get his attention.

Read more: Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' as she came back from holiday and 'killed two triplets', prosecutors claim

But she did say "there were times over those years when I had good times".

Mr Johnson pointed to Post-it notes after she was taken off the hospital's neo-natal unit which said "I am an awful person.... I AM EVIL I DID THIS", Manchester Crown Court heard.

"You felt like this because you knew you had killed and grievously injured these children," he said.

After Letby denied that, Mr Johnson said: "That's the truth, isn't it? You are a murderer."

"No," said Letby.

Letby was branded a "murderer" by the prosecutor
Letby was branded a "murderer" by the prosecutor. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson said: "You have murdered many children."

Letby said: "I have never murdered a child or harmed any of them."

Mr Johnson said: "You are a calculated woman aren't you Miss Letby? You tell lies deliberately, don't you?"

Letby said: "No."

Read more: Nurse Lucy Letby 'murdered baby while mother was on school run' and ‘attacked children after parents left cotsides'

She repeatedly denied his claims she told lies to "get sympathy" and "get attention from people".

Mr Johnson said: "And killing these children, you got quite a lot of attention, didn't you?"

Letby said: "I didn't kill any children."

Mr Johnson said: "You are getting quite a lot of attention now, aren't you."

Letby did not reply.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Young Dolph

Man pleads guilty over fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis

Donald Trump

Trump-appointed judge assigned to oversee criminal case

Breaking
Boris Johnson's resignation honours list includes Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees Mogg.

Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: Boris Johnson's resignation honours list rewards allies

Just Stop Oil used bikes in their protest for the first time

Just Stop Oil start 'slow cycling' protests, with onlookers bemused as police steer eco-activists onto the pavement

Patriot missile launcher

US announces new £1.6bn package of military aid for Ukraine

President Macron visited the hospital on Friday

British girl, 3, out of surgery and watching TV after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker, Emmanuel Macron confirms

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi readmitted to hospital for medical checks

Breaking
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP triggering a by-election in her constituency

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' setting up tricky by-election for Rishi Sunak

explosion

Video shows ‘Ukrainian tank’ blown up by Russian helicopter was a tractor

Pensioner John Foster leaves his will out every night in case he dies

'I'm just here existing': Pensioner with no family leaves will out every night in case he dies

Russia Ukraine War

Iran helping Russia build drone factory east of Moscow for war in Ukraine – US

Tommy Taylor tried to con an elderly couple out of £1,000

Con man jailed after trying to trick elderly couple into paying him for roofing work he hadn't done

Russia Belarus

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus next month, says Putin

Hamdan Aslam died at his west Lothian school on Tuesday

'There is no one to blame, it was God's will': Boy, 14, who died in west Lothian school had undetected heart condition

Bambos Charalambous who has been suspended by Labour following a complaint about his conduct

Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended by the party after complaint about his conduct

Netherlands Crimea Ukraine

Crimean museums’ treasures to go to Ukraine after Dutch legal battle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has confirmed the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus from July

Russia deploys nuclear weapons to Belarus in Putin's dramatic escalation of Ukraine war

Hong Kong Giant Ducks

Giant inflatable ducks make waves in Hong Kong

Ethiopia UN Food Aid

UN agency suspends food aid to Ethiopia due to diversion of supplies

Lebanon Israel

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at protesters near Lebanese border

President Macron visited the hospital on Friday

British girl, 3, among children stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker named, as Emmanuel Macron visits hospital
Center Parcs at Elveden in Suffolk

Woman in her 30s dies on holiday in Center Parcs as police probe 'unexplained' death

Sudan

UN envoy to Sudan no longer welcome in country, authorities say

Russia Ukraine

Three injured in drone attack on Russian city near Ukrainian border

Sweden Thunberg Climate

Greta Thunberg says ‘fight only just begun’ after her final school strike

The cows trampled dog walkers on two separate occasions

Aristocrat fined £15,000 after cows trample dog walkers leaving them fearing for their lives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit