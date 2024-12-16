Lucy Letby's lawyers to unveil fresh evidence which 'significantly undermines' her convictions

16 December 2024, 13:20 | Updated: 16 December 2024, 13:44

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lucy Letby's lawyers are set to reveal new evidence which "significantly undermines" her convictions.

Letby, 34, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Following her convictions, she was stripped of her nursing credentials and struck off the register at a NMC fitness to practise hearing.

On Saturday, her barrister Mark McDonald said "fresh developments" with the case would be announced at a conference at the Royal Society of Medicine in London.

He said more than 50 experts - across neonatology, pathology and statistics - are willing to help in challenging the convictions.

Mark McDonald
Mark McDonald. Picture: Alamy

"There will be a press conference by the legal defence team for Lucy Letby to announce fresh developments on the case," Mr McDonald said.

"At the conference we will also be announcing new evidence, which significantly undermines the convictions."

The announcement comes just weeks after Letby was questioned by police over the deaths of more babies at two hospitals.

Cheshire Police confirmed earlier in the month: "We can confirm that, following agreement, Lucy Letby has recently been interviewed in prison under caution in relation to the ongoing investigation into baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

"Further updates will follow."

Police were unable to confirm when the interview took place, according to MailOnline.

But a source said that if new charges were brought, they wouldn’t be revealed until "well into the New Year".

It comes as an inquiry into the events surrounding Letby's crimes has been paused to resume in the New Year.

The Thirlwall Inquiry will resume at Liverpool Town Hall in January when it will hear its final two weeks of evidence, with findings expected to be published in autumn 2025.

