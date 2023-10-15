Lucy Letby 'formed inseparable bond with two killers in prison as they sunbathed and enjoyed karaoke together'

15 October 2023, 12:10

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Lucy Letby is said to have become prison friends with a mother who murdered her baby and a woman who helped her boyfriend cut up his step-sister's body.

Letby was said to have bonded with baby poisoner Michelle Smith and Shauna Hoare, who was convicted for her part in the killing of 16-year-old Becky Watts.

The three of them were said to have played board games together and sat with each other when it came to eating meals.

They were “inseparable” and spent months enjoying sunbathing and karaoke together, an insider said.

Shauna Hoare
Shauna Hoare. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

"They were together 24 hours a day – they were a well-known threesome and were literally never apart," a source told the Mirror.

"They’d spend hours sitting on the wing landing playing board games, eating dinner together and tanning in the courtyard.

"I think they got on because they all believed they were innocent."

The three of them became friends at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, where Letby was sent on remand ahead of her trial.

Smith was sentenced to life in 2007 after being convicted of feeding adult-strength painkillers to her six-week-old daughter.

Meawhile, Hoare served eight years for her part in the killing of schoolgirl Becky in 2015.

Another source told the paper that Letby was "really chummy" with a nurse during her time at the prison.

They claimed she was allowed to use a laptop in her sell so she could "work on her case".

Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester hospital's neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016 and attempting to murder six others.

The 33-year-old was ordered to serve the rest of her life in prison.

However, the jury in her trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it wanted to pursue a retrial on one of the outstanding charges - that Letby attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

Letby has formally filed a bid to challenge her conviction at the Court of Appeal.

