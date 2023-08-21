The twisted killer women handed whole-life orders who will die behind bars

21 August 2023, 16:31

Four women have received whole-life sentences
Four women have received whole-life sentences. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lucy Letby has become the fourth woman in the UK to get a whole-life order after murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lucy Letby - the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history - will die behind bars after receiving a whole-life order, with no chance of parole, for each of the offences for which she was found guilty.

Whole-life orders are the most severe punishment available in the country's criminal justice system and are reserved for those who commit the most heinous crimes.

The sentencing delivered on Monday made her only the fourth woman in the UK to face life locked up - but who are the other three?

Read more: 'A cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder': Killer nurse Lucy Letby to die behind bars

Read more: ‘I’m horrified that someone so evil exists’: Heartbroken parents blame themselves as baby killer Letby is sentenced

Rose West

Rose West and her husband, Fred West, raped, tortured and murdered an unknown number of people.

The Wests are known to have murdered at least 12 girls and women between 1967 and 1987,

When police were led to the couple's "house of horror", they uncovered nine girls' bodies. Three more bodies were found at a later date.

Sentencing West, the judge said her crimes were "appalling and depraved".

Rose West
Rose West. Picture: Alamy

Joanna Dennehy

Peterborough ditch killer Joanna Dennehy is serving a life sentence for murdering three men in 2013.

The victims' bodies were discovered in ditches on the roadside at various locations.

She also travelled to Hereford and attempted to kill two others but they survived her attack.

All of her victims were stabbed to death.

While being sentenced, Dennehy was seen laughing in the dock as the judge said she was "a cruel, calculating, selfish and manipulative serial killer".

Joanna Dennehy
Joanna Dennehy. Picture: Alamy

Myra Hindley (died 2002)

Moors murderer Myra Hindley and her partner, Ian Brady, were both given whole-life orders after a 15-day trial.

They were convicted of the murders of Lesley Ann Downey, aged 10, in 1964, and Edward Evans, aged 17, in 1965.

Brady was also convicted of the murder of John Kilbride, 12, and Hindley was found guilty of being an accessory.

The pair later confessed to two more murders - Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett.

The bodies were buried on Saddleworth Moor, near Manchester, resulting in the killings being titled "Moors murders".

Hindley died from respiratory failure at the age of 60.

Myra Hindley
Myra Hindley. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

Greece Zelenskyy

Ukraine leader Zelensky visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders

Lucy Letby Sentence. Can the law require attendance at a sentencing hearing? Writes Joseph Kotrie-Monson

Lucy Letby Sentence: Can the law require attendance at a sentencing hearing? Writes Joseph Kotrie-Monson

Luis Rubiales

Spanish soccer leader’s World Cup star kiss sparks angry reaction

One of Queen's most popular songs has been removed in a new release of its Greatest Hits album

Classic Queen song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' removed from Greatest Hits album for 'being too raunchy'

APTOPIX Canada Wildfires

Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes

Ofcom report

Somalia to shut down access to TikTok and Telegram amid content concerns

Douglas Coastguard shared images of the car being recovered

Woman escapes with minor injuries after Mini plunges off Isle of Man cliff

Breaking
Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United

Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’

Tenerife fire

Major wildfires burn in Greece and Tenerife

A group went missing after touring Moscow's sewer system - when a heavy rain downpour hit, (file image shows the Moskva river)

'At least four dead' after tour group goes missing in Moscow sewer

Three men were wounded at a Kabaddi tournament in Derbyshire after a horrific shootout between rival gangs at the contest where others were attacked with a sword.

Gunshots fired at Derbyshire Kabaddi tournament in terrifying gang attack which saw man attacked with sword

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Zona Rio

California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

Killer nurse Lucy Letby will die behind bars after being handed a whole life order

'A cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder': Killer nurse Lucy Letby to die behind bars

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
The wreckage of the Titan sub. Right, Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had ‘meltdown’ after getting another sub stuck in wreck in 2016
Lucy Letby is being sentenced today.

‘I’m horrified that someone so evil exists’: Heartbroken parents blame themselves as baby killer Letby is sentenced
Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky thanks Denmark for pledging to send Ukraine F-16 warplanes

Turkey Bus Crash

At least 12 dead after bus crash in central Turkey

Shooting in West Bank

Gunman kills Israeli woman in latest West Bank attack

Lucy Letby is being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today

Lucy Letby sentencing as it happened: Serial baby killer nurse to die in jail after receiving whole-life order
Fire in Tenerife

Tenerife wildfire started deliberately, official says

Ryan Tubridy

Caretaker host talks of ‘sense of wrong’ as Tubridy RTE show rebranded

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit