Fury from shoppers as Lurpak cuts size of butter by 20 per cent after raising prices

30 May 2023, 23:24

Lurpak is facing a backlash from shoppers after slashing the size of its blocks of butter by 20 per cent.
Lurpak is facing a backlash from shoppers after slashing the size of its blocks of butter by 20 per cent. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Lurpak has faced an backlash from shoppers after cutting the size of its blocks of butter by 20 per cent.

Arla Foods, which makes the butter, has slashed the size of its 250g packs to 200g, after the price of butter across all the dairy cooperative's brands increased by 15 per cent over the past year.

It comes as continuing concerns over the price of food prompted Rishi Sunak to propose introducing a cap on the price of basic items.

Inflation data released last week showed that food inflation remains stubbornly high, and stayed above 19 percent for the year to April 2023.

According to trolley.co.uk, the cheapest 250g pack of Lurpak’s unsalted butter previously cost 90p per 100g, but the cheapest 200g pack now costs 95p per 100g.

Arla Foods announced that it would phase out its 250g packs last month.

The decision to shrink its 250g block has been met with frustration online, with one person tweeting: “ArlaDairyUK/Lurpak why [is] your new packaging ... just 200g.

It comes after the price of butter across all Arla Foods' brands increased by 15 per cent over the past year.
It comes after the price of butter across all Arla Foods' brands increased by 15 per cent over the past year. Picture: Getty

“Cannot see the justification on dropping 50g. You are still expensive and now have annoyed me as a bespoke wedding cake maker. #bringback250g.”

Another wrote: "Making a cake at my customer’s house. Thought I’d measured 150g wrong, until I saw the pack’s 200g. That’s Lurpak off my shopping list. Only ever used this for cooking & I’m 64 now.

A third said: “So Lurpak, yes you look like one of the cheaper brands of butter on the shelf but you have reduced your pack size from 250g to 200g.

"Did you think we wouldn’t notice?”

In a statement, Danny Micklethwaite, VP of marketing at Arla Foods said: “Since April 17 2023, shoppers will have seen a pack reduction for our 250g block butter packs of Lurpak and Anchor.

The move sparked fury online, with one user asking: "Did you think we wouldn&squot;t notice?"
The move sparked fury online, with one user asking: "Did you think we wouldn't notice?". Picture: Alamy

“We’re aware that the cost-of-living crisis has put pressure on shoppers’ available spend, and we want to make our price points more accessible for shoppers, which we believe can be achieved, by reducing our pack sizes.

He added: “There are many different factors that affect the price consumers pay in store, but pricing is set by the retailers themselves, and we work extremely closely with our retail partners to ensure we deliver tasty, quality dairy at the best possible price for both shoppers and our farmer owners.”

