Luxury watch store manager who took his own life was put in a headlock and tied up during £1.4m raid, court hears

22 January 2025, 18:29

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.
Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The manager of a luxury watch store who took his own life was put in a headlock and tied up during a £1.4m raid, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Junior Kunu, 30, and Mannix Pedro, 37, went on trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with conspiring with others to commit the robbery.

More than 70 "high-value" watches were taken from the 247 Kettles shop in Richmond, south-west London, on May 25 last year.

Office manager Oliver White, 27, took his own life the next day "as a direct result" of the robbery, prosecutor Edward Brown KC said.

He told the court that the defendants played different roles in the plot, with Kunu having entered the premises to carry out the robbery.

Pedro, who did not attend the shop on the day of the raid, was "closely involved in the planning and execution", including the use of a stolen Audi as one of two getaway cars.

Read more: Watch dealer took his own life due to ‘distress’ of £2.8m raid at west London store, say devastated family

Read more: Watch firm at centre of ‘£2.8m raid’ says seller who took own life ‘should never have been alone’ but is ‘nobody’s fault’

Oliver White with his partner
Oliver White with his partner. Picture: Instagram

Jurors were shown CCTV in which a man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is seen putting Mr White in a headlock while seated on an office chair.

Meanwhile, another man, who is allegedly Kunu, puts watches into a blue backpack worn by the man holding Mr White.

The other man can then be seen restraining Mr White using white cable ties to bind his hands together.

The manager had "visible reddening around his neck and wrist" after the alleged attack, Mr Brown said.

He was first contacted by the conspirators, who posed as prospective buyers, through Instagram and then later on WhatsApp about three months before the robbery, the court heard.

Two days before the incident, three men visited the shop to view watches after arranging the appointment on social media, the court heard.

Mr Brown said this visit was an "aborted robbery" or a "recce" for the operation on May 25.

On the day of the robbery, Mr White prepared watches on trays for the viewers, the court heard.

"There was nothing to make Mr White suspicious, the customers were completely relaxed," the prosecutor said.

In a statement following his death, Mr White's family said he had been "traumatised and unable to speak" after the incident.

"As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into," they said.

Kunu, of Mitcham, south-west London, and Pedro, of Woking, Surrey, both deny the charges.

None of the watches has been recovered, the prosecutor said.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, continues.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tesco is the latest supermarket giant to hit out over the farm tax.

Britain's food security is at risk, Tesco warns as it backs farmers in ongoing inheritance tax row

The North Sea cables are critical to Britain's way of life

Cables targeted by Russian spy ship 'critical to UK way of life' and sabotage would be 'catastrophe', MPs warn

x

Meta accused of auto-following social media accounts such as Donald Trump and JD Vance

The shooting happened at Antioch High School

At least 2 students shot in high school shooting - before gunman turns gun on themself, police say

Trump has issued an ultimatum to Putin

'We can do this the easy way or the hard way': Trump orders Russia to end 'ridiculous' war in Ukraine

Exclusive
James Watt

Brewdog boss slams ministers for 'lacking business experience', and says Brits are 'bitter about successful people'

The 12-year-old who was killed has been named as Leo Ross

'Absolutely adored': Schoolboy, 12, stabbed to death in Birmingham, as teen arrested on suspicion of murder

M

Police hunting murderer of Citibank boss found beaten to death in flat fear suspect has fled abroad

The victim says he has faced verbal and physical attacks ever since he was misidentified.

Man wrongly accused of masturbating infront of woman on London bus wins £5,000 payout from Met Police

Netflix.

Netflix to raise prices for some subscribers after a record increase in users

Netflix logo, sign at the entrance to the Netflix headquarters in Silicon Valley

Netflix hikes prices for some subscribers despite users spiking over past three months

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, a Ukrainian soldier pets his cat standing by the Christmas tree on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Ukrainian troops using cat meows to ‘lure Russian troops towards booby-traps’

Aschaffenburg, Germany. 22nd Jan, 2025. Fire and rescue service vehicles are parked near the scene of a crime.

Horror as two-year-old boy and man killed in knife rampage in German park, as Afghan suspect arrested

The driver was brought to justice in Hull Crown Court

Watch: woman is thrown 100ft through the air by Audi hit and run in Hull

The Ferrari

'Reckless' Ferrari driver who hit speeds of 136mph and left three-week old baby with permanent injuries in crash jailed

Multiple incidents of dangerous driving have been caught on camera

Are these UK's worst drivers? Shocking videos show car going wrong way on motorway among moments of madness

Latest News

See more Latest News

Margo Neas holds her cat Mittens at her home in Melbourne, Australia

Mittens the cat becomes accidental jetsetter after being forgotten on a plane by mistake

A submarine pursued the Russian spy ship out of British waters

'We see you', UK warns Putin as Royal Navy submarine forces Russian spy ship out of British waters
Flowers at the scene near Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area where the 12-year-old boy died

Boy, 12, stabbed to death walking home from school died from knife wound to stomach - as passer-by tried to save him
Met Issues Weather Warning For Parts Of England

Met Office issues amber weather warning, with 'potential risk to life'

The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.

Alex Batty’s mum & granddad won't face criminal charges after keeping Brit teen in commune for six years
Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Israel confirms control of Rafah border crossing into Gaza during first phase of ceasefire deal
Dame Judi Dench.

Dame Judi Dench, 90, reveals she 'can't leave her house alone' due to sight loss

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Captain Tom’s fundraising website taken down just hours after daughter’s business collapses
Scribers Lane, Birmingham.

Tribute paid to 'beautiful' child, 12, stabbed to death in school shortcut

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News