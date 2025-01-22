Luxury watch store manager who took his own life was put in a headlock and tied up during £1.4m raid, court hears

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The manager of a luxury watch store who took his own life was put in a headlock and tied up during a £1.4m raid, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Junior Kunu, 30, and Mannix Pedro, 37, went on trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with conspiring with others to commit the robbery.

More than 70 "high-value" watches were taken from the 247 Kettles shop in Richmond, south-west London, on May 25 last year.

Office manager Oliver White, 27, took his own life the next day "as a direct result" of the robbery, prosecutor Edward Brown KC said.

He told the court that the defendants played different roles in the plot, with Kunu having entered the premises to carry out the robbery.

Pedro, who did not attend the shop on the day of the raid, was "closely involved in the planning and execution", including the use of a stolen Audi as one of two getaway cars.

Read more: Watch dealer took his own life due to ‘distress’ of £2.8m raid at west London store, say devastated family

Read more: Watch firm at centre of ‘£2.8m raid’ says seller who took own life ‘should never have been alone’ but is ‘nobody’s fault’

Oliver White with his partner. Picture: Instagram

Jurors were shown CCTV in which a man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is seen putting Mr White in a headlock while seated on an office chair.

Meanwhile, another man, who is allegedly Kunu, puts watches into a blue backpack worn by the man holding Mr White.

The other man can then be seen restraining Mr White using white cable ties to bind his hands together.

The manager had "visible reddening around his neck and wrist" after the alleged attack, Mr Brown said.

He was first contacted by the conspirators, who posed as prospective buyers, through Instagram and then later on WhatsApp about three months before the robbery, the court heard.

Two days before the incident, three men visited the shop to view watches after arranging the appointment on social media, the court heard.

Mr Brown said this visit was an "aborted robbery" or a "recce" for the operation on May 25.

On the day of the robbery, Mr White prepared watches on trays for the viewers, the court heard.

"There was nothing to make Mr White suspicious, the customers were completely relaxed," the prosecutor said.

In a statement following his death, Mr White's family said he had been "traumatised and unable to speak" after the incident.

"As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into," they said.

Kunu, of Mitcham, south-west London, and Pedro, of Woking, Surrey, both deny the charges.

None of the watches has been recovered, the prosecutor said.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, continues.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK