Desperate search for Lybi Halliday, 21, who vanished after being 'approached by a man' on night out

Police are desperately searching for 21-year-old Lybi Halliday, who went missing late on Friday in Glasgow. Picture: Facebook/Lybi Halliday

By Joe Cook

Police are desperately searching for 21-year-old Lybi Halliday, who went missing late on Friday in Glasgow, with friends suggesting she was "approached by a man" while on a night out.

She was last seen in Trongate, Glasgow City Centre, at around 11.30pm on Friday but family members called the police when she failed to return home.

Friends have suggested CCTV footage suggests Ms Halliday was last seen "with a man with a brown jacket on", although police have not confirmed this.

They have also suggested that her phone has been tracked to Shettleston in east Glasgow, around 3.5 miles from Trongate, where the 21-year-old was last seen. This is also unconfirmed by police.

"Please go home everyone is worried sick my lassy," one friend posted on Facebook, while pleas for the public to help have been shared over 10,000 times.

Lybi Halliday was was last seen wearing a dark green checked shirt with a white crop top tied in the middle, baggy blue ripped jeans, sunglasses and was carrying a small black handbag. Picture: Lanarkshire Police

Ms Halliday is described as white, 5ft3 to 5ft4, of slim build, with long dark hair tied up in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a dark green checked shirt with a white crop top tied in the middle, baggy blue ripped jeans, sunglasses and was carrying a small black handbag.

Sergeant Louise McLenaghan, from Hamilton Police Station, said: "Lybi was last seen in the Trongate, Glasgow City Centre around 11.30pm and was believed to have been making her way to Central Station to get her train home, however, she didn't arrive home and so her family called police.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch and have also appealed "to Lybi herself to get in touch with police or her family who are concerned for her well-being".

Anyone who may have seen Ms Halliday or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to get in touch with police via 101, quoting reference number 1136 of 1 May.