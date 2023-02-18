M&S closures: Marks & Spender to shut several more locations - is your local shop on the list?

M&S announced several more store closures. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Marks & Spencer is to close several more stores across the UK, it said just a few months after announcing it would shut nearly 70 locations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

M&S added that it would also be opening 104 more Simply Food shops, taking the total across the country to 420.

The company said that it would be focusing more on Simply Food, with 67 closures of other stores announced in October.

Now seven more stores have been announced to close:

East Kilbride Shopping Centre - February 25

Carlton Street, Castleford - end of April

Meadowbank retail park, Edinburgh - spring

Newport Road, Cardiff - spring

Eagles Meadow, Wrexham - autumn

Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough - April

Deansgate, Bolton - date to be confirmed

The company aims to complete all 74 closures over the next three years, with the hopes of cutting some £300 million in rent costs.

Read more: M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

An M&S spokesperson said: "We recently announced that we are investing £480m in bigger, better stores across the UK. Our store rotation and investment programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space.

"Whilst our store rotation programme involves closing some stores, it also means relocating and opening new stores in locations across the country.

"In this coming year alone, we are opening 20 new stores across the UK, including brand new M&S stores in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Thurrock and Purley, and new M&S Foodhalls in locations such as Stockport, Wrexham, Barnsley and Largs.”