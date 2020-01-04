M1 closed: Motorway shut after serious crash between two lorries

4 January 2020, 12:45

The M1 is closed between junctions 12 and 13
Picture: Highways England

Part of the M1 has been closed in both directions after a serious crash between two lorries.

The motorway has been shut between junction 12 at Flitwick and 13 near Milton Keynes since 6.40am and looks set to stay closed for much of the day.

It could cause chaos for football fans attending the FA Cup match between Fulham and Aston Villa, who have been advised to use the M40 if travelling from Birmingham.

Bedfordshire Police said in a tweet that emergency services were at the scene of a "serious collision" on the M1 and advised motorists to find alternative routes.

A Highways England spokeswoman said at 10am that the southbound carriageway is likely to be closed for "several hours".

"Police investigations are still taking place," the Highways England spokeswoman said.

"Police have also asked for the northbound carriageway to close while recovery takes place."

The East of England Ambulance Service said three of its Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart) were at the scene, along with an ambulance and air ambulance.

