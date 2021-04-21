M15 to launch official Instagram account

21 April 2021, 22:05 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 22:07

MI5 will launch an official Instagram account this week
MI5 will launch an official Instagram account this week. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

MI5 is opening an official Instagram account to bust popular myths and reveal never-before-seen archive material.

Users will be able to follow the Secret Service via @mi5official from Thursday.

The organisation is aiming to be more transparent about its work, and will use the platform for online Q&As with serving intelligence officers, as well as promoting career opportunities.

Historical exhibits from MI5's museum, located in the basement of the agency's London headquarters, will also be shared for the first time.

It comes after new director general Ken McCallum said in his first media engagement in October that he wants MI5 to "open up and reach out in new ways", particularly in communicating with younger audiences.

"Much of what we do needs to remain invisible, but what we are doesn't have to be," he said.

"In fact, opening up is key to our future success."

The agency follows GCHQ, which joined the Facebook-owned social network in October 2018.

