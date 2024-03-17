Breaking News

M25 opens fully eight hours ahead of schedule as roadworks finish in boost for British drivers

17 March 2024, 23:42

Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.
Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time. Picture: Alamy/National Highways

By Chay Quinn

The M25 has reopened eight hours early - after the key route's major work completed ahead of time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The M25 was shut between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) in Surrey at 9pm on Friday evening and was expected to open back up until 6am on Monday.

But drivers have been given a reprieve as National Highways announced that the key road is fully reopened at 8pm on Sunday night.

The early finish is likely to avoid expected delays on Monday rush-hour as a boost for British motorists.

Drivers had been warned only to travel if necessary as the closure caused heavy congestion.

Surrey Highways reported congestion through Byfleet, West Byfleet, Woking and Ottershaw during the closure.

The misery was compounded after a multi-car collision on the road between J5 and J6 near Sevenoaks on Saturday evening.

They did however suggest that the roads near the closure were "general coping" with the added congestion caused by the unprecedented disruption.

Pedestrians were seen taking photographs of the eery empty roads near Byfleet.

Driver numbers were said to be lower than expected on the Surrey side-roads on Saturday.

Pedestrians taking photographs of the eery empty roads near Byfleet.
Pedestrians were seen taking photographs of the eery empty roads near Byfleet. Picture: Alamy
A closed section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, at Byfleet in Surrey, that is closed in both directions while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed. Picture date: Saturday March 16, 2024.
A closed section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, at Byfleet in Surrey, that is closed in both directions while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed. Picture date: Saturday March 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The turn off for Hatchford was reportedly the pinchpoint of the major tailback, with motorists seeking alternative routes despite being warned this could lead to gridlock in the surrounding villages.

West Byfleet councillor Amanda Boote warned that if people use their sat-navs instead of following official diversions it could send the local village into lockdown.

She told LBC: “Potentially 6,000 vehicles in an hour all coming through this lovely village.

“And they will use all of these side roads because the sat-navs will tell them ‘oh, if you use this kind of side road it might be a bit quicker’, then the whole village will have to go into lockdown’.”

It marks the first time in history that the motorway has been closed during the day for roadworks, with around 6,000 vehicles an hour set to be detoured off the M25 and on to local A roads.

Matthew Wright and LBC's Joseph Draper on the M25 closure

A local dry-cleaner business owner also told LBC it means they woulf have to cancel dozens of orders on their busiest day of the week.

He said: “We do pick up and drop off, so we need to cancel the pick up and drop off at the weekend, which is the busiest time for us usually.

“So that’s going to be definitely cancelled, we’re going to customers and say we can’t do any pick up or deliveries over the weekend.”

It comes after Project leader at National Highways, Jonathan Wade, said that people should “find something to do at home” rather than travel this weekend.

"Please, if you can either avoid travelling completely, find something to do at home – decorate the bathroom or something, or play in the garden," he said.

"If you must go, travel by train, walk, use a bicycle. I don't mind really what you do.

"Avoid driving anywhere around those diversionary routes around Painshill, Byfleet, West Byfleet on the eastern side of Woking. It will be in your interests."

Laura Frankland, 51, who lives in the village of Send, told the Times: "It’s going to be horrific."

She added: "I care for my mother who lives in a different village and I have to drive every day. But not this weekend.

"We are going to be staying home — it’s going to be lockdown for the weekend. We’ve done the shopping early … it’s going to be bumper-to-bumper everywhere in Surrey."

Jonathan Wade urged drivers to avoid travelling.
Jonathan Wade urged drivers to avoid travelling. Picture: Alamy

The closure is in place to allow the demolition of a bridleway bridge and installation of a large gantry.

It is the first of five closures between now and September.

National Highways said the improvement scheme will lead to an increase in the number of lanes to "make journeys safer and improve traffic flow".

They added it will make it easier and safer to enter and exit the M25 and provide safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley.

They said it will also reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

Sunak urges Tories to stick with him - as senior allies rage at suggestions of Mordaunt coup for leadership

The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.

Charles could make first public appearance since cancer diagnosis in just weeks in boost for royals

Russia Election

Putin says Russian election indicates ‘trust’ and ‘hope’ in him

Labour will overhaul the asylum system with a new 'returns and enforcement unit' as the party looks to get tough on illegal immigration.

Labour announces new unit to fast-track deportations of failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals

Rwanda wants a staggered start to deportations under the UK's asylum plan - with flights this spring in jeopardy if the bill continues to stall in Parliament.

Rwanda wants slow start to deportations - as spring deportations look unlikely as bill stalls in Parliament

Byron Janis Obit

Byron Janis, renowned American classical pianist, dies at 95

Golden Chippy

'I'll hold out as long as I can': Fish and chip shop told to paint over beloved Union Jack mural by killjoy council

Egypt EU

EU agrees £6 billion aid package for Egypt

Joe Biden

Biden’s campaign funding for re-election surpasses £120m

Vladimir Putin has won Russia's rigged presidential election with 88 per cent of the vote, according to an official exit poll.

Shock! Putin wins barely-contested Russian presidential election with 88% of vote, says exit poll

Pennsylvania Shootings

Man charged in two US states after alleged killings of family members

Katie Price

Drivers like Katie Price should be jailed for repeat bans, says furious Tory MP

Smoke from explosion

Israel will continue until ‘total victory’ over Hamas, vows defiant Netanyahu

Damaged building

Ukraine launches new wave of drone attacks during Russian election

Queuing voters

Russians crowd polling stations in apparent Putin protest

The Irish Guards paid tribute to the recovering Princess Kate as their colonel is still absent after major abdominal surgery.

Irish Guard pay tribute to Princess Kate as she misses St Patrick's Day Parade ceremony in Aldershot

Latest News

See more Latest News

The author of the Forde report has said he is 'at a loss' as to why it has taken so long to restore the whip to Ms Abbot.

‘Others have had it restored after worse things’: Forde report author says, as calls grow to return whip to Diane Abbott
Giovanni has broken his silence on Amanda's departure from the show last year.

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice in new crisis as ex-dance partners meet to discuss their ‘difficult experiences’ with him
Steve Harley has died aged 73.

Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley dies aged 73 following short battle with cancer as fans pay tribute
The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

‘Rishi Sunak will lead us into the next election’: Minister dismisses ‘plot’ to crown Penny Mordaunt as party leader
Volcano erupting

Defences holding as volcanic system on Iceland erupts for fourth time in months

APTOPIX Iceland Volcano

Icelandic volcano erupts for fourth time in three months

The UK could have another bout of snow before Spring.

More snow yet: UK faces 114 hours of snowfall in polar blast with up to 10cm forecast in parts of country
A key Nato ally has suggested the UK should introduce a conscription model.

UK should consider conscription and introduce national service to deter Russian threat, Nato ally says
Russia Election

Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after suffering its fourth volcano eruption in three months.

Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with hundreds evacuated and state of emergency declared in fourth flare-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage
Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

'Diana and I were abused by nanny', Earl Spencer claims in new reveals from bombshell memoir
Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit