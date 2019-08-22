Macron Tells Johnson: Re-Negotiating Brexit Deal Is Not An Option

22 August 2019, 07:11 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 07:16

Boris Johnson is meeting Emmanuel Macron after his talks with Angela Merkel
Boris Johnson is meeting Emmanuel Macron after his talks with Angela Merkel. Picture: PA

France's President insists re-negotiating the Brexit withdrawal agreement is "not an option".

Boris Johnson is due in Paris later for talks with Emmanuel Macron, who said the EU must "help the British deal with their internal democratic crisis" but "mustn't be hostage to it."

Yesterday, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gave the Prime Minister 30 days to propose an alternative to the Irish back-stop.

- What is the Irish backstop and how will Brexit affect the border?

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, Ms Merkel said: "If one is able to solve this conundrum, if one finds this solution, we said we would probably find it in the next two years to come but we can also maybe find it in the next 30 days to come.

"Then we are one step further in the right direction and we have to obviously put our all into this."

Mr Johnson said he was "more than happy" with the timetable, responding: "I must say I am very glad listening to you tonight Angela to hear that at least the conversations that matter can now properly begin.

"You have set a very blistering timetable of 30 days - if I understood you correctly, I am more than happy with that."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

New Zealand speaker feeds colleague's baby during debate

Pangu Plaza: Seized Beijing skyscraper snapped up for £605m in online auction

UK in danger of missing its own climate change targets say MPs

Microplastics that can be absorbed into the body found in UK tap water

'King of Israel' Donald Trump: I am the chosen one

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings