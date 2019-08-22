Macron Tells Johnson: Re-Negotiating Brexit Deal Is Not An Option

Boris Johnson is meeting Emmanuel Macron after his talks with Angela Merkel. Picture: PA

France's President insists re-negotiating the Brexit withdrawal agreement is "not an option".

Boris Johnson is due in Paris later for talks with Emmanuel Macron, who said the EU must "help the British deal with their internal democratic crisis" but "mustn't be hostage to it."

Yesterday, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gave the Prime Minister 30 days to propose an alternative to the Irish back-stop.

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, Ms Merkel said: "If one is able to solve this conundrum, if one finds this solution, we said we would probably find it in the next two years to come but we can also maybe find it in the next 30 days to come.

"Then we are one step further in the right direction and we have to obviously put our all into this."

Mr Johnson said he was "more than happy" with the timetable, responding: "I must say I am very glad listening to you tonight Angela to hear that at least the conversations that matter can now properly begin.

"You have set a very blistering timetable of 30 days - if I understood you correctly, I am more than happy with that."