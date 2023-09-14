TV comedy star Maddy Anholt dies aged 35 following brain cancer diagnosis

14 September 2023, 13:03 | Updated: 14 September 2023, 13:07

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt has died
TV comedy star Maddy Anholt has died. Picture: Instagram/Gofundme

By Asher McShane

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt has died at the age of 35, her family announced today.

The actress, author, and comedian had been diagnosed with brain cancer after giving birth to her daughter last year.

She died following a battle with the rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In a GoFundMe post shared on Wednesday, her family wrote: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35.

Maddy Anholt had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer
Maddy Anholt had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Picture: Instagram

"You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

"She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben.

"She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.

"In her short life, Maddy accomplished so much. She was a marathon-runner, author, speaker, actor and Ambassador for Women’s Aid.

"Her debut book was published in 2022 and her first fiction will be published soon. As an actor, she appeared in sitcoms for the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, while as a speaker she led numerous masterclasses, including for the Guardian.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the many friends who have upheld us with their love and prayers during this difficult time, as well as the countless nurses, doctors and the NHS as a whole, who treated her with unfailing dignity and compassion.

"In particular we would like to thank the magnificent team at Seaton Hospice at Home, who are the embodiment of empathy, professionalism and love.

"We ask you not to send flowers but if you feel moved to make a small donation, this fundraiser has been set up to provide for Maddy’s one-year-old daughter, Opal.

"Alternatively, you might consider a contribution to Maddy’s favourite charity, Women’s Aid.

"Maddy was a powerful advocate for women’s rights and on publication of her debut book, she was invited to become an Ambassador for Women’s Aid, which she carried out with characteristic energy and humour: www.womensaid.org.uk/give

"Wherever you are, please join us at 6pm BST on Saturday 16th September, to light a candle. Pray, meditate and hold our precious Maddy in your hearts as she returns to the stars. With love, Cathy, Laurence, Claire, Tom and Ben".

The official Twitter account for Women's Aid shared a message in support of the ambassador, writing: "We are devastated at the news of the death of our Ambassador Maddy Anholt, who passed away yesterday aged 35.

"Maddy was a creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women’s Aid."

She starred in shows including the Emily Atack Show, Sunny D, Jerk and Mariah: The Diva.

