Breaking News

Madeleine McCann prime suspect may not face charges over her disappearance after German court ruling

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By StephenRigley

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner may not face charges in Germany over the toddler's disappearance after a German court ruling.

Convicted rapist Brueckner, 45, was named as the man responsible for Madeleine's kidnap and murder after investigators in Germany claimed they had "concrete evidence" that she was dead.