Madeleine McCann suspect 'begs friends to support him in court' over child sex charges

13 September 2023, 19:18 | Updated: 13 September 2023, 19:20

A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’
A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man suspected of murdering Madeleine McCann has pleaded with his friends to support him in court.

German man Christian Brueckner, 45, has contacted friends to back him if he faces trial for child rape.

Last autumn Bruecker was charged in Germany with several sex crimes on the Algarve against women and children including the rape of an Irish holiday rep in 2004 and the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl on a Portuguese beach in 2007.

He is the sole suspect in the separate disappearance of Madeleine, who vanished from the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007 aged 3. He denies any involvement in her case.

A friend told the Mirror: "I know of two people who got the messages from Chris. It really freaked them out. They hadn’t heard from him in years and then these letters suddenly arrived in the post from Germany.

Christian Brueckner
Christian Brueckner . Picture: Alamy

"He was asking them to speak in his defence, about what a good guy he was. He said the German police and prosecutors have it in for him, that they are saying he is a monster.

"It’s outrageous for Chris to ask for help because now we all know about his past. Back when we were hanging with him in the early 2000s it was all a secret.

"We didn’t know he was a paedophile. But now he doesn’t stand a chance of anybody speaking up for him in court."

Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for rape and drug trafficking. He is due to be let out in 2026.

Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007
Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007. Picture: social media

Separate letters from Brueckner were revealed for the first time in May, showing that the convicted sex offender has been trying to plead his innocence.

The German is hoping to convince authorities and the public that he is innocent, despite police singling him out as the prime suspect in Maddie's disappearance.

One letter he wrote days before Portuguese police started searching a remote reservoir near where the little girl went missing in 2007.

In the letter obtained by MailOnline, Brueckner wrote: "You can never imagine how it is when the whole world believes you are a child murderer, and you are not."

