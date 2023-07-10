'On the road to recovery': Madonna issues first message since hospital stay with bacterial infection

Madonna posted an update on her health on Instagram earlier today. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Madonna has released a statement thanking fans for their support - and confirming her focus is her health after a bacterial infection that left family fearing for her life.

The singer said "my focus now is my health" and thanked fans for their "positive energy" in a post on social media earlier today.

The star, 64, said: "I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

The Material Girl singer's family feared she would die after she was admitted to intensive care with a 'serious bacterial infection' in June.

In the statement, she wrote: "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

"My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!

"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."

The legendary singer, 64, has been forced to postpone her tour because of the illness.

She was found unresponsive and was later rushed to ICU where she was intubated.

Her family members were "preparing for the worst" as she was reportedly intubated overnight.

"For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," the relative told MailOnline at the time.

Madonna has told fans she is concentrating on her health after a serious infection which left her unresponsibe. Picture: Getty

"That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. 'Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

Announcing that her upcoming tour would be cancelled, Guy O'Seary, her talent manager, said in a statement: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU."Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."