Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case

29 September 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 15:51

File photo: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
File photo: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in its defence of Meghan's High Court privacy claim over the publication of a letter to her estranged father.

Meghan, 39, is suing the newspaper's publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) for alleged misuse of private information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement of copyright in relation to the publication of parts of a handwritten letter sent to Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.

The duchess took legal action last year over five articles published in February 2019 - two in the Mail on Sunday and three on MailOnline - which included extracts from the "private and confidential" letter to her father.

At a preliminary hearing last week, ANL asked for permission to amend its written defence to Meghan's claim to argue that the Sussexes "co-operated" with the authors of Finding Freedom, which was published in August.

The publisher argued that Meghan gave the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, information about the letter to Mr Markle "in order to set out her own version of events in a way that is favourable to her".

But Meghan's lawyers said accusations the duke and duchess "collaborated" with the authors was a "conspiracy theory" and argued that references to the letter in the book were simply "extracts from the letter lifted from the defendant's own articles".

Ruling on ANL's application on Tuesday, Judge Francesca Kaye allowed the publisher to amend its defence to rely on Finding Freedom.

The judge said the amended defence did not raise "new defences", but simply added "further particulars" of ANL's case.

She added that Meghan "knows the case she has to meet" and that "there is no suggestion that she is in fact unable to do so".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

The Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship docked at Piraeus

Greece tests more cruise ship crew amid Covid outbreak

Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn launches initiative to help his native Lebanon

The jet pack suit was trialled in the Lake District

Jet pack paramedic flies to 'casualty' in trial in the Lake District
Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion in Cleveland

Trump and Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Five questions heading into Trump and Biden’s first debate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?
UK universities including Manchester Metropolitan University have asked students to self-isolate

Which universities have Covid-19 outbreaks and where are students isolating?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller was not pleased with the Government response to Covid

Caller brands Government handing of 10pm curfew an "omnishambles"
This was Shelagh's angry response to one person trying to skip the Covid test queue

Shelagh's response to a parent trying to skip the Covid test queue
James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller
This was James O'Brien's lighthearted debate with a caller over the ease of understanding coronavirus measures

James O'Brien's lighthearted debate with caller over the clarity of PM's Covid measures
"We've frankly been frightened enough," Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne tells Tom Swarbrick

'We've frankly been frightened enough' - Tory MP hammers Government on new lockdown rules
Kids should be exempt from rule of six, says Children's Commissioner

Kids should be exempt from rule of six, says Children's Commissioner

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London