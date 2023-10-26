‘It feels so surreal’: Maine massacre victims named as families pay tribute to loved ones killed in gunman's rampage

By Jenny Medlicott

Family and friends have shared the names of their loved ones killed in the Maine massacre, after 18 people were killed when the gunman launched his rampage on a bowling alley and bar.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that 18 people were killed in what has been described as America's deadliest shooting of the year after a gunman opened fire in a bar and a bowling alley on Wednesday evening.

Police launched a huge manhunt for Robert Card, 40, after identifying him as the suspected gunman.

Reports previously suggested that Card, was a firearms instructor however the US Army has since said he did not train with them on firearms but he was in the reserve.

It comes as US authorities continue work to identify the 18 victims of what has been described as America’s deadliest shooting this year. Reports suggest eight have been identified so far.

Bob Violette, 76, was the first victim of the Maine massacre to be publicly identified.

Mr Violette, a bowling instructor, was teaching youngsters at Sparetime Recreation when the gunman launched his rampage.

His daughter confirmed he was killed in the shooting, alongside 17 others. He was reportedly killed while trying to protect the children he was instructing.

Tricia Asselin, 53, who worked at the bowling alley was named as the second confirmed victim.

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, who was part of the local deaf community, was playing cornhole with his friends, was also confirmed dead, his sister confirmed.

Arthur Strout, 41, and Ron Morin were also confirmed dead by family and friends.

As well as Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40, and Steve Vozzella, 45.

Joshua Seal was named as another of the 18 victims of the shooting.

Mr Seal’s wife, Elizabeth, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you all that Joshua Seal has passed away… no, he was murdered, in the 10/25 shooting in Lewiston. It still feels surreal," she wrote.

Father and teenage son, Bill and Aaron Young, were identified as two victims. The pair were shot at Just-In-Time Recreation while on a night out with their bowling league, according to Reuters.

While Joseph Walker, the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille, which was targeted by the gunman, was also named as a victim.

Earlier on Thursday evening, investigators carrying out a search of Card’s home reported finding a note, according to NBC News.

Investigators are reportedly still working to determine the meaning of the cryptic note but did not reveal any further details of its contents.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline told residents of Lewiston and nearby areas: “Please stay at home and be safe.”

In an update on Thursday afternoon UK time, state officials was confirmed 18 people had died and 13 are injured.

The shooter, suspected to be former US Army reserve instructor Robert Card, launched his rampage in the Maine city of Lewiston on Wednesday evening.

He is still at large and "armed and dangerous" amid a massive manhunt.

Card, 40, should not be approached "under any circumstances", Maine governor Janet Mills said. He faces eight counts of murder.