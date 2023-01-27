Maintenance worker suffers serious injuries after being ‘crushed’ by telescopic urinal in central London

Police said a man had been crushed by a 'telescopic urinal'. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A major rescue operation has been launched in central London after a worker was crushed by a ‘telescopic urinal.’

Police raced to the scene at the junction of Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross road outside the Palace Theatre, after reports of a man being crushed in an apparent industrial accident.

Police said they were called at 1.10pm today to reports of a seriously injured man at the scene.

He is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a ‘telescopic urinal’ at the location, the Met police said.

The London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance are in attendance.

Roads have been closed in the area.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (27 January) at 1:05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), members of our tactical response unit and a medic in a fast response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“The incident is still ongoing.”

The London Fire Brigade said they sent four fire engines and 20 firefighters after being called to reports of a 'man trapped'.

The worker is understood to have been performing maintenance on a pop-up urinal which rises from the ground at night so that revellers can relieve themselves without the need to urinate in the street.